Another incredible finish for Sarri’s men in the Champions League. Vecino responds to Furuhashi, then the goal in the final which is worth the success and the head of the group

Nicola Berardino

A great goal from Pedro in the 50th minute of the second half makes Lazio triumph in Glasgow. The header from the Spanish champion, who took over 12 minutes earlier, gives Sarri’s team a victory that could mark the turning point in the Biancocelesti’s season as well as in the race to qualify for the Champions League group. Comeback success as a sign of character. Vecino replies to Furuhashi’s goal and at half an hour the match is 1-1 which will only be changed by Pedro’s winning header. Sarri recovers after his championship problems (four defeats in seven days) and joins Atletico Madrid at the top of Group E.

IN A DRAW WITH VECINO — Five new additions to Lazio compared to the lineup fielded in the last season of the championship, against Milan. Patric and Lazzari enter the defense, Kamada and Vecino enter the midfield while Immobile resumes his place at the center of the attack. Biancocelesti with a very compact set-up. The first initiatives with Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto. But it is Celtic who strike immediately. In the 12th minute the Lazio defense, in particular Romagnoli, was surprised by the incursion of Furuhashi, well served by O’Riley. The Japanese was relentless in putting in Provedel for the 1-0 of the Scots. Lazio still risks a diagonal shot from Maeda. Sarri’s team feels the pinch but reorganizes the maneuver with determination. And in the 29th minute following a corner from Luis Alberto, Romagnoli’s header was finalized by Vecino’s winning shot which knocked out Hart and brought Lazio to a draw. Match in full balance also in terms of ball possession. Then, Provedel is ready on an attempt by O’Riley. Sarri’s team takes on greater confidence and advances the center of gravity of the game. We go to half-time at 1-1. See also Robert Lewandowski breaks new Bundesliga record

PEDRO’S COUP — At the start of the second half Lazio tried to accentuate the attacking phase. Felipe Anderson is undecided about a good opportunity. Celtic on guard but always ready to rush forward. Provedel reacts well on a tricky free kick from Hatate. At 17′ double substitution between the Scots: Philips and Hyun-Jun taken over by Carter-Vickers and Palma. Five minutes later Sarri replaces Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson with Guendouzi and Isaksen. Kamada moves to the left and immediately shoots (save). In the 26th minute Castellanos replaced Immobile. In Celtic Bernardo takes Hatate’s place and immediately stands out with an off-target volley attempt. In the 33rd minute, a providential closure by Romagnoli on Palma, then Provedel foils on Furuhashi. In the 35th minute Celtic scored with an angled right-footed shot from Palma but the Honduran’s goal was disallowed for offside. Sarri inserts Marusic and Pedro for Lazzari and Zaccagni. There is the need to better cover the right wing of the defense but also the desire to dare to boast with a trident all reciprocated by the bench. Rodgers replaces Furuhashi with Oh Hyeon. Six minutes of added time. Last attempts to shake the balance on the pitch. And in the 50th minute, following Guendouzi’s cross from the right, Pedro headed to score, bringing Lazio to a very precious victory. The doubts about the offside are overcome by the VAR. The Biancocelesti proudly celebrate Glasgow’s feat. See also Can Rodri be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or? This has been his season with Manchester City

GROUP E Teams Points Atletico Madrid 4 Lazio 4 Feyenoord 3 Celtic 0