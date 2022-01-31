in

‘I was 17 when I had to defend a thesis for philosophy in high school. I chose: hard work should be tempered. So I thought it was wrongly known as the holy grail at the time. My friends were therefore not surprised when I announced that I was going to work 16 hours a week. “Oh, that’s Terry Nick, he’s going his own way,” they said.

“Three years ago I started working at the insurance company asr after my Artificial Intelligence study. That was a bull’s eye. But it wasn’t until the lockdown started that I realized how important the social component of work was to me. Now that that fell away and my relationship ended, I ended up in a kind of personal crisis. I slept badly and sat in the Teams meeting with a headache.

“My brother asked me what I still liked about work. I answered: the two days a week in which I organize training sessions for colleagues. So he said: then you can arrange that, right? That was suddenly a very clear insight. Of course! I just keep what gives me energy and get rid of the rest. After a few good discussions, asr agreed. Since July my contract has been converted from 38 to 16 hours.

“You would think that I ended up in paradise, but the first two months I mainly felt unrest. That turned out to be all part of kicking my productivity addiction. I got there through meditation. Now I follow where my curiosity goes: hiking, yoga, writing poems, working out business plans. I don’t rule out that I will ever work full-time again, but then I hope that I will experience it differently than before.”

from

‘Money was by far which I have doubted the most. I had become attached to the security of a fixed salary. I set out to explore that belief. Why do I think money is more important than the freedom I get in return? Seeing it as a temporary experiment helped me: if I didn’t like it, I could always go back.

“Now it turns out that I broke even with those 1,650 euros. I was never one anyway big spender. I rarely buy new things and don’t eat out very often. It also helped that I moved in with a friend from the summer, which cut the rent in half. Furthermore, I did not have to save or make other choices.

“The only thing that has changed is that I can no longer save. That’s why I’ve decided to save memories. One of these was last September. It was a beautiful summer day and I spontaneously decided to go to the beach. I rented a public transport bicycle at The Hague Central, went cycling for an hour until I found a nice spot. I swam in the sea and then tried the best falafel in town. I find it very valuable that I can give that to myself and enjoy it to the fullest.”

Net income: 1,650 euros charges: rent, g/w/l 1,100 euros (shared); mobile/internet/tv 27.50 euros; insurance 95 euros; ov 80 euros; groceries 220 euros; subscriptions 25 euros (Netflix, Spotify, De Correspondent, Tennis TV, Center for Mindfulness); sports 50 euros; clothes 40 euros; beauty/wellness 15 euros; catering 40 euros. Save: what remains. Latest major release: refurbished laptop 329 euros.

Newsletter

NRC Smart Living Pieces that help you to make your life better and your career better See also Vaccines save 2,400 lives in the Region of Murcia in their first year