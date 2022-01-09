“I’m still in shock, I can’t realize what happened”

The investigators of the mobile team headed by the executive Marco Calì, clarify the New Year’s investigation, the exact number of videos analyzed during the ongoing investigations and, in particular, how many were in reality, according to the investigations carried out so far, the girls victims of assaults in Piazza Duomo during the celebrations for the arrival of 2022.

“There are three episodes so far happened on December 31st between half past midnight and half past one and four victims for whom, in agreement with the Public Prosecutor and the deputy Letizia Mannella, we proceed for the crime of group sexual violence – explain at the police station, as stated on The newspaper -. The police immediately spoke about the first episode of violence, taking stock of New Year’s Eve, the first of the year. This is the 19-year-old girl attacked and harassed in via Mazzini.

The young woman – or the now well-known girl with the red patent down jacket – was with a friend who, however, did not file a complaint. So there was another girl robbed of her cell phone by the bunch of young people who populated Piazza Duomo at that moment and who was also touched during the snatching; finally we investigate the case of the two German women whose complaints a Mannheim, once back in Germany and of which we learned only the day before yesterday, after seven days from the events of New Year’s“.

“The amateur videos we are analyzing are two, one appeared on the Facenook Milanobelladadio page and another on Askanews – concludes the police, again according to what we read on The newspaper -. Identifying the children involved in the violence will not be easy because they are images that have a very bad resolution and that we will have to cross with the many footage of the cameras ».

Meanwhile, the press agency Handle records statements that weigh like boulders. Devastating sensations, which do not go away within a few days or a few weeks, but destined to leave a deep, shocking echo in the interiority of a young woman who has recently entered life. They are those of one of the two German students harassed in Piazza Duomo.

“I’m still in shock, I can’t seem to realize what happened. My brain just tries to forget everything. I still can’t sleep, I wake up in the middle of the night trembling, because of the nightmares that are haunting me ».

The young woman, who is 20, explains that she tried to react by hitting one of her attackers: “I took him in the face but he looked at me laughing, he looked at me with a look that said do what you want, I keep going”.

But here is the detailed account of the harassment. “We were looking around, there were fireworks and music – continues the girl -. I realized they were touching me and we wanted to escape but there were too many people, they couldn’t leave. My friend fell, they kept pushing us very aggressively and at a certain point I felt hands all over the place, even inside my bra which was practically ripped ».

“The police did nothing,” concluded the young woman, who however said she could not remember every detail.

«It all happened so quickly – continues the young German -. Suddenly there were dozens of people on us and I didn’t understand exactly who was doing what. I just know that at one point we were close to the barriers and we started screaming, because we saw that the police were there. They certainly saw us, we asked for help but they did nothing ».

“We just wanted to leave but nobody helped us – concludes the girl – said the twenty-year-old German again -. When we finally got to the police, they didn’t understand us because no one spoke English. Only one photographer spoke English and tried to calm us down but we were upset ».