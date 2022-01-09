“He made repeated movements with his hands, waving them in front of his face and also waving his fingers“

“The baby was in my arms, I talked to him but didn’t care about the fact that he was underwater.” Voluntary homicide for Adalgisa Gamba, 40, accused of having killed his two and a half year old son at sea, in Torre del Greco. Questioned by the investigating judge of Torre Annunziata for two days, between memory lapses and clear memories, the woman retraces the Sunday of January 2. And he talks about his son’s alleged illness (as we read on The newspaper).

A fixation, a nightmare, even if no doctor has ever diagnosed it. For her, that repetitive, compulsive gesture of the little hands was the clear sign of autism. In the validation interrogation, Gamba records: «I have noticed a delay in language and learning problems although physically I have always been very active. He made repeated movements with his hands, waving them in front of his face and also waving his fingers. This belief of mine had become a worm. Many times I have told myself that perhaps it would have been better to have only one daughter. The specter of autism has begun to haunt me. My son did things my first child never did. ‘

“Did you kill him?” the investigating judge Fernanda Iannone asked the 40-year-old several times. “No, I can’t tell you, it’s as if I had a void in that moment. As if the brain were turned off ». In fact, always according to the woman’s story, as she writes The newspaper, the two enter the water despite the low temperature, swimming together until the water reaches her chest. That is, until the child ends up with his head below sea level. “Yes, he was in my arms. I didn’t realize it was underwater. ‘ A defense to get insanity? “What was the baby doing?” asks the investigating judge. “She wasn’t crying but still she was moving. I looked at the sea and thought about freedom, without realizing everything else. I felt a feeling of liberation, for myself and for what my son’s life would be. I believe I was not in me ».

In fact a confession. But the investigators insist: “Did you drown your son? ‘ “I didn’t realize it was the baby, I don’t know why it happened like this. I couldn’t stand it, it was my nightmare day and night ». The baby remained in the water for three hours, from 6pm to 9.35pm, when her husband joins them. In 20 centimeters of water the child would not have drowned if he had not remained there all that time at a temperature of 15 degrees, a condition that compromised “normal blood circulation, causing irreparable damage”.