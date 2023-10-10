Rafael Birman was at the Universo Paralello festival and claims to have been hiding under a car for 20 minutes

The Brazilian Rafael Birman30 years old, who was at the Universo Paralello electronic music festival, in southern Israel, shared in your Instagram profile his experience during the attack by the extremist group Hamas on Saturday (7.Oct.2023). The Palestinian group carried out a surprise attack on Israel and stated in a statement, claiming responsibility for the action, that it was a response to “Zionist aggression”.

“On the road, we saw an apocalyptic scene. There are bodies on the ground, cars shot up, cars on fire, cars overturned with bodies inside, something I never thought I would see in my life.”, said the young man from São Paulo who currently lives in Tel Aviv. For him, it is “very sad to see all this killing because of a very stupid idea of ​​brainwashing”.

In the live video broadcast between the Brazilian and the influencer Gabriela Varella, Rafael stated that he received the location of the festival an hour before it started. He said the main stage started at around 5am and by 6am the explosions could already be heard. “There were no sirens, it was simply the noise of bombs”he said.

The Brazilian declared that the moment the missiles were launched people started running and looking for shelter. “As it was a more forested terrain, some people chose to wait a little, staying there taking cover under some trees. Some people, including me and my friends, decided to leave immediately.”said.

He stated that after leaving the festival site, the car he was in with his friends began to be targeted by the extremist group Hamas near the gate of the Palestinian city of Gaza. At the beginning of the shooting, he sent an audio message to his mother: “We are in the middle of a shootout. If anything happens, I love you.”.

According to him, who took cover under a car, the attack lasted 15 to 20 minutes. The Brazilian also stated that it was thanks to the Israeli soldiers that he and his friends managed to escape. “If they hadn’t arrived, we wouldn’t be here today to tell you about it”he declared.

“I saw bodies on the ground, cars shot up, people totally injured, bleeding, desperate, in shock”, said Rafael. He says that people who tried to stay a little longer at the festival to store tents and backpacks “they ended up being cornered by terrorists”.