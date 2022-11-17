The confession of Anastasia Alashri’s husband to the investigators: after the murder he ran out of deliveries

The husband of Anastasia Alashri, the 23-year-old girl who died after the ex hit her with a knife. The man actually said that a scuffle started between them and that he hit her, precisely because he was trying to defend himself.

It was one of his who reported the disappearance of the woman colleague. Only two days earlier the pink code had been triggered for her, after she had left home and reported the man for the abuse which she was forced to suffer.

The facts began on the day of Sunday 13 November. Precisely in the house that the family had found a Fanoafter they fled Ukraine.

The relationship between the two spouses was in crisis. In fact, only a few days before her Anastasia managed to leave the house with her baby and find it hospitality at a colleague’s house.

It was precisely the latter a report his disappearance. This is because the girl had left her son with some acquaintances and returned to her old house, probably to take her last things.

However, from the man’s story, it was while they were there that an argument began between the two quarrel, which ended in the worst way. Her husband ended her life and then dumped the weapon, her phone and the body in the campaigns locals.

The confession of Anastasia Alashri’s husband

According to his story, the culprit of the crime, after putting an end to his ex-wife’s life, finished making the confectionary deliveries for which he worked. Eventually he came home, took his savings and tried to run away. However, his escape lasted a few hours. In his confession he said:

I hit her, but only to defend myself. It was she who wanted to hit me with that weapon. I tried to take cover and in the fight I hit her. Then I took the body to the woods, but inside a suitcase.

The prosecutor of the case has obviously decided to dispose the autopsy on the body. Furthermore, given the story, the man is in the Bologna prison. During the interrogation he appeared lucid and serene. Before being caught, he also tried to derail the investigation hiding the weapon and the phone in two different places.