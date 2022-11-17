LEGO and Nintendo have unveiled details about the new ones lego super marioprecisely of the Series 6 and new expansion sets. Just below you can see a dedicated trailer. The release is set for January 2023 and the upcoming contents are as follows:

Character Pack Series 6 ($5.99 USD)

Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set ($14.99 USD)

Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set ($24.99 USD)

Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set ($64.99 USD)

Creativity Toolbox Maker Set ($59.99 USD)

Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set ($49.99)

Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set ($34.99 USD)

At the time of writing, this content is not on the LEGO Italian site, so we don’t know exactly what the price will be. The trailer shows us the various Super Mario themed contents and the quality seems to be the same as the previous sets.

We recall that the previous series, the Series 5 character pack along with other sets, it was released in June 2022. About six months later, therefore, LEGO and Nintendo are ready to publish some new content. Tell us, are you interested in these collectible sets?

Also Nintendo has published the news through its official Twitter profile. You can see the tweet below. At the moment, Nintendo Italy has not yet shared anything about it.

