The Argentine team achieved the dream of millions of Argentine fans in Qatar 2022. Hand in hand with Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Emiliano Martínez and Ángel Di María, Scaloni’s team was crowned world champion after 26 years of drought in orbital events.

And the triumph of the South American team was celebrated in style: players, coaching staff and leaders experienced one of the biggest sports parties in Argentina after achieving the greatest achievement of their sports careers.

Tini’s confession that leaves De Paul in trouble

One of those who enjoyed the title the most was the Atlético de Madrid player, Rodrigo, De Pual, who looked quite cheerful and had a few drinks at the celebrations that took place for several days.

​At that moment, The 26-year-old Argentine had a love relationship with Tini Stoessel, who accompanied him in all the World Cup matches and was very close to him at the internal squad parties.

The Argentine singer and actress, in the last hours, decided to reveal one of the most uncomfortable moments he experienced with De Paul and that it happened right at the celebration held in December 2022.

The celebrities separated in 2023. Photo: Instagram @tinistoessel

I told him I loved him, to calm him down. Then he replied: ‘I love you too, Messi.’ I did not understand anything

Rodrigo’s ex-girlfriend confessed that after a night of drinking, the world champion came home very drunk and said a phrase to her that left her lost.

“After the World Cup party in Argentina, Rodrigo came home drunk. I had to take care of him like a baby because I couldn’t stop celebrating. I told him I loved him, to calm him down. Then he replied: ‘I love you too, Messi.’ “I didn’t understand anything,” said Tini.

🗣️ Rodrigo de Paul’s girlfriend: “After the World Cup party in Argentina, Rodrigo came home drunk. I had to take care of him like a baby because he couldn’t stop celebrating. I told him I loved him, to calm him down. Then he replied: ‘I love you too Messi.’ I did not understand anything”. pic.twitter.com/glT8wFY4l2 — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) September 20, 2023

Although the phrase left the actress speechless, it is public knowledge that Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi have an extraordinary connection on the playing field and a great relationship off the field.

In fact, on some occasions the Argentine midfielder has shown all his admiration and luck of playing alongside one of the most important players in the history of football.

SPORTS