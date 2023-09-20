The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones. The reported discount – by activating the coupon on the product page – is €40. You can find the product at these addresses or via the box below.

The advised price it is €319. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform by activating the coupon, which we remind you is available while stocks last. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones they offer noise cancellation with “the best performance on the market” according to Sony. They feature Dynamic Driver X, which delivers “richer” voices with “enhanced detail.” The battery promises 8 hours of use plus another 16 with the case. In three minutes of charging you can use them for 60 minutes. They can be paired with two devices simultaneously.