After six years of not releasing new music, South Korean singer, songwriter, music producer and dancer Dong Young Bae, better known as Taeyangmember of the fabulous K-Pop band BIG BANGhas caused a great sensation with his new solo comeback. The idol has pleased his millions of fans with the song “VIBE”, a duet with Jimin from BTS, which expresses the strange emotions felt within the “vibe” of a relationship. It was composed by both of them, along with Teddy, Kus, Vince and 24.

“I can’t put it into words but, girl, you have to know that you have that vibe, your smile is like a fine art, you awaken my soul, you make me feel so good (…) This will be the only anthem, it’s sensitive, the unexpected sixth sense, it’s electrifying, even if I just touch your hand, I feel electrified, before I met you, my world was like a dark stage, I am like the stage and you are my focus light”, says a part of the letter.

As every true ARMY knows, since his debut as one of the members of the also fabulous boy band BTS, Jimin has expressed his admiration for BIGBANG’s Taeyang, the artist who has influenced him the most. “Taeyang is like my idol, to the point that it would not be an exaggeration to say that I have come this far, with the goal of one day working on music with him,” said the “Baby Mochi” in an interview for W Korea magazine. , regarding this collaboration. “When I was younger, I felt and learned a lot from watching his performances.”

South Korean singer, songwriter, model and dancer Park Jimin, who was recently named Global Ambassador for Dior (French fashion house founded in 1947 by designer Christian Dior), He said that when Taeyang approached him to work on a song together, it felt like a lie..

“While working alongside him with this opportunity, I learned that he was an even cooler and better person than I had thought, I was also touched by how meticulously he took care of every single thing throughout the entire production process. It made me think again: ‘I want to become a singer who is really good at singing and does very well on stage.'”

As part of the second chapter of the BTS story, Jimin to release his first solo album; At the moment, Big Hit Music has not revealed the date. In a chat with W Korea, the young idol from Busan, South Korea, expressed needing time to organize her twenties, accept her thirties, and seek the direction of her life after that. “Also, I need time to finish working on my album, time to enjoy myself, to be with my friends, etc., I wish I had more time.”