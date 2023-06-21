Ricardo Monreal Ávila, candidate for national coordinator of the Defense Committees of the 4Tassured that he trusts that in the internal selection process to choose the candidate of Morena for the presidency of the Republic there will be an “even floor” for all those who are going to contend.

Through social networks, the candidate shared a video of his visit to the State of Mexico in which he thanked his supporters for attending and assured that he was proud to be the son of a farmer.

”I know my origins and I feel very proud to be the son of a farmer. I am happy to support those who, like me, come from below, to help them and to be able to even out society. I want there to be more equality; we have a real opportunity to achieve it,” she shared on social media.

During a press conference in Edomex, in which the presence of young people and social organizations that support his aspirations for the candidate, who was accompanied by his wife, María de Jesús Pérez Guajardo, was seen, the former federal deputy also trusted that the The maturity of all those interested in this process will be imposed to achieve a unitary internal process.

“Today I come with my head held high to tell you that the Morena party has honored me by naming me a representative of the defense of the transformation,” he mentioned in a video shared on his Twitter account.

During his visit to the Mexican entity, as part of his second day of informative meetings that Morena convened for almost 70 days, Ricardo Monreal indicated that they are immersed in this internal process to decide who will be the national coordinator of the 4T Committees.