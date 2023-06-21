A taco shop in california has been ordered to pay a considerable sum after it was discovered that hired a fake priest to trick his employees into extracting confessions of what they did wrong in their daily work.

The United States Department of Labor (USA) revealed that one of the employees testified against the owner of the taqueriawho allegedly hired a fake priest to hear confessions during work hours.

The objective was supposedly to extract information about possible labor violationssuch as being late for work, stealing money from the establishment or having ‘bad intentions’ towards the employer.

According to a statement from the regional Labor Attorney, Marc Pilotin, “under oath, an employee of Taquería Garibaldi explained how the restaurant offered to listen to an alleged priest for his labor ‘sins’.”

The Catholic Diocese of Sacramento confirmed that there was no connection between the false priest and his diocese.

A spokesperson for the diocese recently told the Catholic News Agency that they do not know who the person involved was, but they are certain that he did not belong to their religious circle.

The authorities The restaurant was sentenced to a $140,000 fine., that is, 2 million 408 thousand 194 Mexican pesos, of delayed wages and damages to 35 employees. In addition, you will need to do a payment of 5 thousand dollars as a civil penalty.

This scandalous incident has shaken the restaurant industry in California, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of workers in all areas of work.