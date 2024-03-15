In a recent interview Giulia De Lellis decided to have her say regarding the sad story of Chiara Ferragni

By now Chiara Ferragni is on everyone's lips, as every person is aware of facts such as the Pandoro Gate and the sad news related to her sentimental situation. But what do you think of all this Giulia De Lellis?

Here's what she said beautiful influencer about what happened to the very famous digital entrepreneur.

Black year for Chiara Ferragni: what happened

The end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 were not the best for Chiara Ferragni. The woman has been overwhelmed by various scandals, first of all that of Pandoro Gate in which the Balocco. What happened was described as a communication error due to misunderstandings and not to the intentions of the influencer.

Subsequently, other anomalies occurred regarding several donations benefits made by Ferragni which however would never come to fruition. Let's talk about Easter eggs, of the doll Trudicookies Oreos and much more.

However, the woman's private life was also wrecked, as she was apparently left by husband Fedez some weeks ago. Precisely for this reason Ferragni appeared visibly destroyed and for a few days distanced herself from social media and from the world that has contributed to making her famous in recent years.

Giulia De Lellis has her say on the events of Chiara Ferragni

In Italy there are truly many influencers, but she undoubtedly appears among the most famous Giulia De Lellis. Many influencers they declared their thoughts on what happened to Chiara, but until now Giulia has preferred not to express herself.

Now he has instead decided to take matters into his own hands and express his vision of the facts. All by releasing an interview very particular and unexpected “The Corriere della Sera”. According to the young girl, you have to be very careful when you work in this sector, as it really doesn't take much to sink. Giulia De Lellis If you are that high you have to be very careful to handle it. Chiara Ferragni is a great entrepreneur and an excellent mother. So I hope that everything ends well. I too have made many mistakes but I have always apologized, so we learn and improve.

Giulia therefore decided to support and support Clear at such a difficult time in his life. In this way he demonstrated how there are no differences between her and Ferragni diatribes as has often been stated in the newspapers.