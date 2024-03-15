The Colombia selection reported this Friday the last-minute loss of the central defender Yerry Minawho left the squad for the friendly matches against Spain and Romania on the Fifa date.

To replace Mina, coach Néstor Lorenzo summoned the player Juan David Cabalwho plays for Hellas Verona in Italy.

Who is Cabal?

Cabal is a 23-year-old defender who arrived in Italian football two seasons ago, after passing through National Athleticwhere he debuted as a professional in 2019, and where he was champion of the Colombia Cup and the League.

Juan David has played 13 games this Italian football season. However, his usual position is not as a center back but as a left back.

Juan Cabal Photo:Private file Share

However, Cabal has also played as a central defender with a left-footed profile, as he did for example at Atlético Nacional.

Cabal, 1.86 tall, becomes a stick in Lorenzo's call-up, as he had never before been summoned to the Colombian National Team.

Lorenzo had been following him and considered that, after losing Mina, he was the right man to bring the National Team closer in these preparation games.

Colombia will face Spain on March 22, then, on the 26th, it will face Romania.

These two matches are preparatory to facing the Copa América in the middle of the year.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news