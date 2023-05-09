George Álvarez, a man with a criminal record, was charged Monday with manslaughter, after ramming his truck into a crowd in the city of Brownsville, Texas, border with Mexico, killing eight people, including several Venezuelan migrants.

Álvarez, 34, ran a red light and lost control of his car on Sunday, running over a group of people who were waiting at a bus stop in front of a migrant reception center, explained the head of the Department of Brownsville police, Felix Sauceda.

The incident left at least eight people dead, all of them men, the officer said, and 10 injured, some in critical condition. Gabriel Gallardo is one of the 10 injured migrants. From a hospital bed, the Venezuelan spoke exclusively with Noticias Telemundo.

He said that he emigrated from Venezuela to give his children a better future and who had just been released from a temporary detention center when he was run over and lost one of his legs.

“I came to look for a better future for my children and now it turns out that I have no legs. My dreams have been broken, gone,” she lamented.

From Venezuela, his wife along with their two children asked President Joe Biden for help so they can travel to the United States and be together with Gallardo.

Police chief Sauceda indicated that authorities were still awaiting a toxicology report on Álvarez, and were not ruling out any motive for the incident. “George Álvarez is a Brownsville resident with an extensive rap sheet,” he said as he displayed the list of the detainee’s previous charges that include assault, robbery and driving under the influence.

The authorities initially considered the incident accidental, although a witness told AFP that the driver had shouted insults at the group before accelerating.

Several of the deceased were migrants and they are working with Border Patrol officials to verify their entry into the United States. After the crash, the motorist tried to flee but was held by people at the scene until police arrived, according to Sauceda.

In addition to the eight counts of manslaughter, Alvarez was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: his vehicle.

migration crisis

The incident took place as the United States government prepares for the lifting of a sanitary measure known as Title 42, that the covid-19 pandemic has allowed Border Patrol agents to deport or reject migrants without even accepting their asylum applications.

The expiration of this rule this Thursday makes authorities fear an increase in the number of migrants entering the southern United States illegally.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro asked to “investigate the facts in depth and clarify their causes, in order to rule out any intention related to hate and xenophobia practices”.

On his side, the Bishop of Brownsville, Daniel Flores, said in a statement that the deceased were “immigrant men from Venezuela” and urged to “resist the corrosive trend of devaluing the lives of immigrants, the poor and the vulnerable.”

