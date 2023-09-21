The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, participated in the United Nations General Assembly developed in New York, United States. Both had space for their speeches and exchanged words with other leaders.

Although the relationship between the two seems to be distant, due to the clashes they have had on social networks, The Salvadoran president referred to President Petro from the United States.

Bukele stated in a talk to W Radio that Colombia and El Salvador have many similarities and common problems, which require the work and will of their rulers.

When asked if he would work together with President Petro to confront the problems, he said:

“I have no communication with President Gustavo PetroI respect him as the leader that he is and I would hope to be able to do something together.. But today we don’t have any type of communication.”

Besides, He noted that “he loved Colombia very much” and he loved it: “Greetings to all Colombians.”

The clashes between presidents Nayib Bukele and Gustavo Petro

The Salvadoran president referred a few months ago to the case of Nicolás Petro, eldest son of the Colombian presidentwho is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly receiving illicit money.

“Isn’t your son the one who makes deals under the table and also for money? “Is everything okay at home?” Bukele wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

President Petro confronted the accusations, reminding him that in Colombia “there is a presumption of innocence.”

“Here the president does not dismiss judges or magistrates; he fights for a more autonomous and stronger justice. Here in Colombia we deepen democracy, we do not destroy it,” he pointed out.

However, the president of El Salvador accused him of “being addicted” to lies and stated that President Petro was the one who attacked him.

“I didn’t even remember its existence,” he concluded.

Presumption of innocence? I imagine that he has never accused any of his opponents. Colombians will know if that is true or another lie, which he already seems to be addicted to. Furthermore, it was you who attacked me (again) and our internal affairs; I didn’t even remember its existence. https://t.co/Du1VAPURTX — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 9, 2023

The keys to the speeches of Presidents Petro and Bukele at the United Nations

President Petro’s speech focused on the climate crisis and his debt swap proposal for climate action. He stated that, according to his vision, the only way to address this situation is to reform the global financial system and prevent countries from continuing to go into debt.

“If the debt of all countries is reduced, paying the owners of the debt their debts, with an IMF issue of Special Drawing Rights, there will be a decrease in world public debt and a real increase in budgets and public funds “, he claimed.

Regarding migration, he specified that this is the strongest indicator of the failure of the governments from which the migrants who abandon their territories come: “People will go north, no longer attracted by the sequins of wealth, but by something simpler and vital: water. As since the millennia-old beginnings of humanity, people will go to where there is some liquid water left. Towards the north. Billions who will challenge armies and change the Earth.”

In his speech, President Bukele assured that El Salvador suffered systematic attacks from other countries and even requested to reform the United Nations Organization. Once again, he defended the decisions to combat violence in his country.

“They criticized and condemned us for each of the decisions we made. Intellectuals, journalists, politicians and organizations from all over were engaged in a debate about what we were doing,” he said.

And he added: “Today I come to tell you, that debate is over and that the decisions we made were correct.” Bukele assured that the country “is no longer the world capital of death.”

After decreeing an emergency regime to combat gangs – which contemplates the suspension of several constitutional rights, such as the right to administrative defense of detained people -, More than 72,600 detainees are counted, while humanitarian organizations report more than 5,000 “direct victims” of human rights abuses, mainly due to arbitrary arrests, and more than 160 deaths of people in state custody.

