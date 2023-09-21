In 2022, 17 years after the Rolling Stones released their most recent album of original songs, Mick Jagger decided the band had procrastinated long enough. Sessions in the studio had come and gone; Unfinished songs were piling up. Charlie Watts, the band’s longtime drummer and rhythmic cornerstone, had passed away in 2021, but the band was still touring without new material.

“Nobody was playing the foreman,” Jagger recalled. “No one was saying, ‘This is the deadline.’” So the singer did just that. The result is “Hackney Diamonds,” a loud, unrepentant collection of new songs from a band that refuses to mellow with age.

For the new album, the sometimes conflicting songwriting duo of Jagger and Keith Richards found a way to realign themselves. Near the end of the sessions, they even finished writing a song — “Driving Me Too Hard” — together in a room, as they had done in their early years.

“We’re an odd pair,” Richards said via video from New York. “I love him with my soul and he loves me with his soul, and let’s leave it at that.”

“Hackney Diamonds,” out Oct. 20, is both a new banger and a recap. It delves into the Stones’ long-established style: mind-blowing guitar riffs, Jagger’s proudly intemperate vocals, bluesy fundamentals, and always-improvised guitar interplay.

“Angry”, the song that opens the album, moves between conciliation and exasperation. “Bite My Head Off,” a semi-punk song—on which Paul McCartney plays a stinging, distorted bass—barks in response to attempts at control. The album pays tribute to the band’s statesmanlike status, featuring guest appearances from McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Jagger mocked the idea of ​​the Rolling Stones as an institution. “It’s just a band,” he said.

But Ronnie Wood, the guitarist who joined the group in 1975, treasures the band’s six decades of continuity. “That has been my thing all these years, that my institution continued,” he said in a video call from Barcelona. “When Mick and Keith were fighting, I did everything I could to get them back together—at least get them talking and get the engines roaring again.”

In making the new LP, the band regained “a sense of urgency,” Jagger said via video from Paris. Of course, the Rolling Stones—Jagger, 80, Richards, 79, and Wood, 76—were not getting any younger. The band had occasionally gone into studios to start recording songs, but never finished them.

Jagger realized, he said, that “we need to get someone involved who can wield the whip.”

That was Andrew Watt, who won a Grammy for producer of the year in 2021. Watt, 32, has made pop hits with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. “I was the newcomer,” Watt said. “So it didn’t have the baggage that comes with a band that’s been together for over 60 years.”

The Stones’ rhythm was cemented by Watts, who died at age 80. “There would have been a Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts, but without Charlie Watts there would have been no Rolling Stones,” Richards said. “He was one of the warmest guys I’ve ever met, just so easygoing.”

Watts’ last full album with the band was “Blue & Lonesome,” a series of blues covers, in 2016. But his drums, from sessions with the Stones’ previous producer Don Was, power two songs on “Hackney.” Diamonds.” One of them, “Live by the Sword,” also features retired original Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

When Watts could no longer play, the Rolling Stones continued to tour with a new drummer: Steve Jordan, whom Watts had recommended to Richards in the 1980s.

“With Charlie passing and Charlie passing the baton to Steve Jordan, it was a very special moment,” Wood said. “We were rehearsing in Boston when Charlie passed away. We were rehearsing when we heard the news and took a day off. And we thought, Charlie wouldn’t want us to just sit there and mope.”

For the Rolling Stones, “Hackney Diamonds” is the beginning of the band’s next phase. “With Charlie leaving us, I think we needed to leave a new mark with Steve,” Richards said. “Reestablishing the band was important.”

