I have heard that a home remedy for cystitis or itching of the vulva is to put natural yogurt on the area, is this true?

I have always heard it said that for problems with cystitis or itching in the vulva, a good home remedy is to put natural yogurt on the area, is this true? Laura, 30 years old

I appreciate your question, as it is essential to address the myths and realities surrounding vaginal and urinary health. First we explain what each process is.

Cystitis is an inflammation of the bladder that can cause painful urination, urinary urgency, and frequency. In most cases it is usually produced by bacteria of intestinal origin. On the other hand, itching in the vulva is a symptom that can be caused by various reasons (an infection, irritation, allergy, lichen…). These are common problems that many women face. Many times a balanced microbiota can protect us.

Regarding the use of natural yogurt as a home remedy, it is important to highlight that it contains probiotics, which are beneficial microorganisms for intestinal health and, in some cases, can contribute to vaginal health by helping to maintain an adequate balance of vaginal flora. However, its topical application in the vulvar area is not supported by solid scientific evidence. Yogurt is a food, so it is not designed for this use. Furthermore, the probiotics that yogurt has are not specific for the genital area.

The idea that yogurt can relieve symptoms of cystitis or itching may arise from its reputation as a healthy food, but it is essential to consider the following points:

1. Causes of symptoms: Before applying any remedy, it is crucial to determine the underlying cause of the itching or cystitis. A proper diagnosis and identifying risk factors to avoid relapses with these ailments is essential to design an effective therapeutic approach.

2. Risk of irritation: Applying yogurt to the vulvar area could, in some cases, cause further irritation, especially if there is an active infection or sensitive skin. The vulva is a delicate area and its use should be considered with caution. If you need probiotics to complete the treatment, there are specific products for the area that contain the bacteria you need and in the appropriate proportions.

3. Alternatives for relief and prevention: To avoid cystitis it is advisable to stay well hydrated, urinate frequently, avoid irritants such as caffeine and alcohol, and consult your doctor for appropriate treatment that may include antibiotics if an active urinary tract infection is confirmed at that time. moment. For itching, it is important to identify and treat the cause. Self-care for good intimate health can include changes in hygiene products, avoiding soaps not designed for the area, use of cotton underwear, avoiding abuse of panty liners… A balanced diet that avoids excess consumption of refined sugars and other processed foods and encourages the consumption of fresh, seasonal products can even promote genitourinary health.

4. Medical consultation: If symptoms persist, it is essential to see a health professional. A medical consultation can offer a precise diagnosis and recommend the most appropriate treatment for your situation.

In summary, although natural yogurt has health benefits when consumed, its topical use is not a recommended remedy for cystitis or vulvar itching. It is always best to opt for evidence-backed treatments and consult your trusted healthcare professional to address any genitourinary health concerns. Your doctor can advise you on whether your problem should be addressed in his or her own consultation or if you need a referral to another specialist in urology (such as in cases of recurrent cystitis) or in gynecology (such as when you have persistent genital itching).

I hope this answer has been useful to you and I invite you to continue taking care of your intimate health with accurate and adequate information.