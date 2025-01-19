The Fugitive Location Section of Udyco Central today bears little resemblance to what it was on January 2, 2004, when the first and then only group of this specialty of the National Police was created. Two decades ago there were only five agents and now there are 23, divided into two groups (depending on whether the subject is claimed by a Spanish or Latin American authority, on the one hand, or by other international organizations) that They open between 3,000 and 4,000 cases a year. A daily job, in which 2024 has closed with the record of arrests in at least the last six years: 460 fugitives from justice arrested in twelve months (390 in 2023), of which 123 were in Madrid.

Of course, although all cases pass through the hands of this Udyco team, based in the Canillas police complex, the National Fugitive Location Network and the staff of local police stations throughout Spain are essential. “The growth,” the chief inspector in charge, Fernando González, explains to ABC, “is due to the fact that there are more people and the results have increased.” Modesty prevents him from recognizing, perhaps, that the experience accumulated in all these years by the men and women who make up the section is another very important guarantee to continue achieving success.

It was not the matter with the most international impact (which we will talk about later), but the escape and hunt for Yousef Mohamed Lehrech, alias ‘Pastilla’, after escaping on December 23 due to an oversight in the prison’s security protocols. of Alcalá Meco (Madrid II) made rivers of ink flow. The collaboration that our country maintains in the Enfast Network (Fugitive Location Search Teams), at the European level, was essential to find the very dangerous murderer. Enfast was created to increase security within the EU through greater effectiveness in tracking and arresting criminals who are under international search. Agents are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to arrest fugitives.

From Cadiz to Leipzig

The work of the team led by Fernando González in 33 days of searching He passed through national territories, such as Cádiz and Málaga (where he used to move before) and Morocco, where he is originally from. But the clues then led to France and Germany, until he was arrested on January 25 in Leipzig. To complete these investigations, in many cases, citizen collaboration is essential, explain the Spanish agents. “We can know where someone is, but in a good part of the cases we have to confirm it with people on the street or in the environment,” explains the chief inspector of Fugitive Location. And that was what happened with the story of other Muslims who went to the same mosque as him in Cologne.









El Pastilla is accused of two deaths: one at the request of Tayena, the leader of the drug trafficking gang with which Lahrech worked, which ended, by mistake, with the murder of a worker at the port of Algeciras, on October 6, 2022. ; The hitman was wrong, since the clear objective was a member of the Tweety clan, his rivals. Later, on April 12, 2023, the fugitive executed Tayena himself in Los Barrios (Cádiz). He was arrested when he was going to escape to Ceuta using a ferry from Algeciras, until his escape from prison.

Outside the borders of Madrid, the Fugitive Location Section has also participated, with the Mossos d’Escuadra, in the capture last June of Carlos Navarro, the famous ‘Yoyas’, former Big Brother contestant and who had been on the run from justice. of accusations of mistreatment of his ex-wife and children.

«But, without a doubt, at the international level, the most powerful issue that we have resolved is that of two leaders of the Balkan clan, who were from the Most wanted criminals in Europe», they explain at the Canillas headquarters. They refer to Nikola Vusovic and Nikola Filipovic, numbers one and two, respectively, of the Vracar clan of Belgrade, related to that of Kavac and, therefore, one of the tentacles of the Balkan cartel. Their most immediate rivals are the Skaljari. The all-out war between both gangs, with murders on both sides, comes after the seizure of 300 kilos of cocaine in the port of Valencia in 2014.

These Serbs make up one of the most important criminal organizations in the world today, comparable to the Mocro Maffia that plagues northern Europe and above, on a continental level, the Colombians and Mexicans. For all these reasons, the hunts for Vusovic and Filipovic are the most important heads collected by the Fugitive Location Section in 2024.

El Pollo Carvajal

If we go back a few years, we find another milestone of transcendental importance (even on the international political board) with the arrest on April 12, 2019 of Hugo (the Chicken) Carvajal, the escaped head of the military intelligence services of the Venezuelan regime, in the apartment on Torrelaguna street (Ciudad Lineal) where he had made his den. The United States had an extradition request on him for his ties to organized crime and drug trafficking. crimes that, along with the hitmen and the sexual ones (especially those involving pedophilia), are the ones most worked on by this section of the Udyco.

It is not difficult for this name to come to mind when you hear the words fugitive or fugitive from justice. Yes, we are talking about Antonio Anglés, who disappeared in January 1993 and was accused of kidnapping, raping, torturing, murdering and burying Míriam, Toñi and Desirée, the girls from Alcácer, in November 1992. Only his crony, Miguel Ricart, was convicted. , who left prison just after serving 20 of the 170 years to which he was sentenced, thanks to the repeal of the Parot Doctrine. Anglés, probably the most famous murderer in Spain in the last half century, remains on the most wanted list, whether dead or alive.

Considered the number 1 in the network of the Balkan Clan called Vracar, he fell shortly before his right-hand man, Nikola Filipovic. Narcos and murderers.

Fernando González highlights an important name in these cases that are still in the ‘must’ box: José Manuel Llorca Rodríguez, the brain of Fórum Filatelico, the enormous pyramid scheme that broke out in 2006 and for which he has been on the run since then. It is known that he passed through the Margarita Islands in Venezuela two decades ago, where he underwent surgery to change his appearance. The rest of the defendants were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

Meanwhile, we must dedicate ourselves to the cases that are opened every day. For example, last Wednesday, the day of this interview, the Fugitive Location Section had just arrested four people: two in Madrid, one in Barcelona and another in León. They don’t lack work.

La J was arrested in May 2024 when he was hiding with one of his lovers in San Sebastián de los Reyes. Joel Ambioris Pimentel García, which is his real name, was wanted by Interpol after dozens of homicides, including the poisoning of a rival prisoner in prison, and for threatening the attorney general of the Dominican Republic, the counterpart to our attorney general.

Group II of the section is the one in charge of Spanish and Latin American fugitives, a geographical region with which, for linguistic and historical reasons, we are twinned. Police cooperation with Peru, Colombia, Argentina and even Venezuela is extraordinary. And, at the European level, the nations with which it has the most ties are Italy, France, Germany, Romania and the Netherlands. Precisely, working with South American nations, some of these police officers do see “a trend of increasing violence”: “The hitmen we worked with were people who killed in their countries, but now they also do it here.”

Hunted in Las Rozas Village

One of the most shocking cases is that of Francis Jiménez Sutherland, a 34-year-old Panamanian, accused in his country of being the leader of the Terror Killa, one of the most dangerous criminal organizations and who received a severe blow on July 16. The boss had escaped three days before the Istanbul operation led to the arrest of what are known there as gang members, who have nothing to do with those we suffer in Spain.



Accused of two murders, that of a wrong target and that of his own boss, Yousef Mohamed Lehrech escaped from Alcalá Meco and was arrested in January in Germany

The arrest of the Panamanian occurred on September 16 in the afternoon in the parking lot of the Las Rozas Village shopping center, where his wife used to go with her son and other criminal consorts who gave her cover in Spain to shop in luxury stores. The Terror Killa are a crime syndicate that commissioned and carried out murders, attacks on drug traffickers, drug trafficking, extortion and arms trafficking, among other crimes.

And, finally, there is the luck factor: «We had been chasing a goal for a long time. We knew that he was moving through the Alicante area. One of the companions, in March 2024, went to have a coffee in Rojales, a town. His surprise was that next to him, at the bar, was one of the fugitives they had in their portfolio, accompanied by several very dangerous guys, although he had nothing to do with the matter we were investigating there. “We notified the agents in the area and in minutes a device was set up that ended with his arrest when he left the cafeteria.” He was a Kazakh who was wanted by Germany for kidnapping and for the assault on a home where his victims were attacked.