It’s not the first time that Ida Platano she has to face the haters who enjoy insulting and criticizing her. The former tronista has often been offended because of her physical appearance or because of the choices she has made in her career. Men and women. This time, however, the insults focused on his legs.

Here’s what the beautiful lady decided to respond to on social media.

New insults for ita platano: the woman criticized for her legs

Ida Platano she is a hairdresser who has become known over the years following her participation in the program Men and women. In fact, she took part in it first as a lady of the Over Throne and later as tronista.

Many people have become fond of her and just as many do nothing but do her Well done regarding her beauty. Many others, however, have lashed out against her to criticize her following the aesthetic choices and character ways that the woman has demonstrated over the years.

Several times the insults and the criticisms have been made clear on the web, but Ida has never had any problems in responding in kind to all her haters. A few hours ago the former tronista was once again inundated with some criticisms and insults that this time backfired on her legs. Ida has in fact published some photos in which she appears at the seaside in a swimsuit and many people have criticised her legs, according to many big.

The tronista responds to all her haters

The insults Ida received were quite severe. Her legs were described as “zamponi with ankles and without any kind of shape”. These are comments that no one should be allowed to address to another person, but unfortunately they are not that rare on the web.

As mentioned before, this is not the only time Ida has been hit by criticism, which is why the tronista decided to respond to tone to all these criticisms. Here, then, are his words on the matter. I want to tell you that my legs, whether you like them or not, have always been like this. I suffer from a pathology and in all these years my work has not improved my condition. If it pleases you and makes you feel good to put your finger in the wound, go ahead, but they will not change, believe me. The legs will always be this big.

Once again, then, Ida has succeeded in silence those people who feel compelled to criticize others. This even when the physical defect is imperceptible or non-existent. Unfortunately, many of these phenomena happen on the web, but what really matters is the ability to not let yourself be to infect from the insults of others.