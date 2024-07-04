The ultra-realistic first-person shooter Bodycam has been accused of containing several neo-Nazi graffiti inside it. More precisely, it can be found repeated the number 1488, well known as a neo-Nazi symbola. The number appears as graffiti on the walls of the “Abandoned Hospital” map, introduced with the Tuesday, June 18 update.

It is not yet clear whether this is intentional, but it is certain that the repetition of a similar graphic element is not accidental. The news was reported by journalist Issy van der Velde on PCGamesN, who received an anonymous letter reporting the repeated presence of the number 1488 on the new map. He went into the game to verify, and indeed found it. He then went to the game’s Discord server, and discovered that several members of the community had also noticed the detail.