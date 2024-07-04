The ultra-realistic first-person shooter Bodycam has been accused of containing several neo-Nazi graffiti inside it. More precisely, it can be found repeated the number 1488, well known as a neo-Nazi symbola. The number appears as graffiti on the walls of the “Abandoned Hospital” map, introduced with the Tuesday, June 18 update.
It is not yet clear whether this is intentional, but it is certain that the repetition of a similar graphic element is not accidental. The news was reported by journalist Issy van der Velde on PCGamesN, who received an anonymous letter reporting the repeated presence of the number 1488 on the new map. He went into the game to verify, and indeed found it. He then went to the game’s Discord server, and discovered that several members of the community had also noticed the detail.
Neo-Nazi symbols
For those who don’t know, the number 1488 represents the combination of two references used by white supremacists. 14 stands for the slogan “14 words” coined by David Lane – it refers to a phrase used by Lane, a member of the terrorist organisation The Order, who was sentenced to 190 years in prison.
88 stands for the eighth letter of the alphabet repeated twice, meaning “HH” or “Heil Hitler.” It could also refer to another statement by David Lane, author of the white supremacist manifesto, the “88 Precepts.” Lane used the number 1488 extensively in his writings, so there is no doubt as to what it symbolizes.
Bodycam launched on Steam Early Access on June 7th. While it was in terrible shape, as noted in our hands-on review, it found some traction among PC gamers, due to its visual appeal. Since then, the game has received several updates, including the Abandoned Hospital map.
