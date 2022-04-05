Former tennis champion Chris Evert has announced that she has ovarian cancer and reminds everyone of the importance of prevention

The more than three hundred thousand followers on social networks and the millions of fans from all over the world of Chris Evert, have recently learned, directly from their darling, that she is affected by stage 1 ovarian cancer. The former tennis champion took the opportunity to recall the importance of prevention.

It is not the first of the sports personalities who, in this period, have announced that they are sick. First Gianluca Vialli in Italy, then Louis Van Gaal in Holland and now Chris Evert, the former number 1 in world tennis.

The former champion posted on her profile of Instagram a clip in which he tells his story and reveals himself to be sick

After tennis, I have a new challenge: it’s called ovarian cancer, it was discovered in time, six rounds of chemotherapy await me.

Hundreds i support messages received, among which there are also those of many former colleagues, like the rival of all time Martina Navratilova.

In conclusion, he wanted to send a message to Evert awareness raising to all, remembering the importance of controls and prevention.

My cancer is stage 1, if I had discovered it three months later it could have been stage 3 or 4. And if I didn’t do anything, it would reach the abdomen.

Chris Evert’s career

Chris Evert was born in Fort Lauderdale, in Floridaon 21 December 1954.

Already at 5 years showed what her path would be, that of a tennis player. To guide her, always at her side, the dad Jimmy who in turn had been a champion of this sport.

In 1974, only 19 yearswon his first big tournament, Roland Garros. That marked the beginning of one of the most glorious careers for an athlete in the sport.

At the end of his career, which reached the age of 35 in 1989, his palmares counted the beauty of 154 titles won, of which well 18 Grand Slam tournaments (seven French Open, six US Open, three Wimbledon and two Australian Open).

Evert, in addition to the relationship with the colleague Jimmy Connors in the early 70’s, it is married three times. The first with his English colleague John Lloyd, the second with the ski champion Andy Mill and the third with the Australian golfer Greg Norman.