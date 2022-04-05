For the murder ofactor from Gomorrah, killed in October 2021 after a seizure and a number of terrible torturethe police have carried out 8 arrests. Giovanni Mignano it had been kidnapped and taken to a boss’s house. And then tortured to extort a name from him after a bomb is dropped. That name was that of Carmine D’Onofrio, killed in front of his pregnant partner.

Carmine D’Onofrio he lost his life on 6 October 2021 in via Luigi Crisconio, in the Ponticelli district in Naples. A few days before the kidnapping of Giovanni Mignano, which took place in September in Ponticelli, the man had dropped a bomb and the boss wanted to know who he had done it with.

The victim of the kidnapping, after being tortured, had made a name to reveal who had made that gesture with him. The name was that of Carmine D’Onofrio, clean record but the natural son of a local Camorrista, Giuseppe De Luca Bossa, killed at the age of 20 a few weeks later in front of his pregnant partner.

The prosecutor of the Dda Antonella Fratello, for the murder of Carmine d’Onofrio issued 8 arrest orders, already notified by the Carabinieri and the Police Officers. The clean actor had starred in the fiction Gomorrah.

The Carabinieri have long heard from his brother Genny and have also kidnapped his mobile phonewhere there are photos in which the boy was holding weapons, but his brother had specified:

Commander, before you are impressed and say: here we are, we found it, Carmine has some photographs with a machine gun in his hand. Don’t be impressed, he was shooting a scene, he was shooting Gomorrah.

The detainees also reached the boss Marco De Micco: in his home Mignano had been tortured to obtain the name Carmine D’Onofrio. The document also traces the clash between the De Micco – De Martino and De Luca Bossa – Minichini – Casella gangs, thanks to environmental interceptions.

Carmine’s father had tried to keep him distant and a few hours after the murder, Giuseppe De Luca Bossa explained: