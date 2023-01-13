And Grace Garcia, from California, USA, had a fatal cancer under her nails, after she was “a violent nail technician cleaning the skin around the nails.”

“I couldn’t believe it, something as simple as (a manicure) could kill me,” Garcia told the American “Fox News” network, referring to cleaning the fingernails and the skin around them.

After the session she had booked to take care of her nails, the mother-of-three noticed that her finger was “in severe pain”, and it looked as if a pimple was forming on the skin surrounding her nail..

When it didn’t improve in 3 months, she knew something was wrong, so she decided to see a dermatologist, who took a biopsy from her finger..

Garcia was diagnosed with a type of non-melanoma skin cancer, known as squamous cell carcinoma.

Doctor Teo Slimani, who treated Garcia, said the cancer was caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV)Pointing out that the “nail session” that I had “may have caused the development of cancer.”.

It is not clear exactly how many of these nail cancers are caused by human papillomavirus, but Soleimani explained that he has “seen an increasing number of cases nationwide (in America).”.

He added: “It’s interesting that almost every skin cancer I’ve dealt with that involves fingers or toenails … has been associated with high-risk HPV, and this is concerning, and it affects younger patients.”.”

He continued, “We rarely see high-risk squamous cell carcinoma arising from this (nail cleaning), but I have treated half a dozen people who suffered from this.”