Guadalajara Jalisco.- Guadalajara Atlas innovates in its stadium with lighting with the colors of the institution that compete with those used by Xolos of Tijuana Y America clubin real estate Hot Y Aztecrespectively.

Entering the ‘trend’ of including a lighting that turns on and off when the local team scores a goal, the Academy decided to join this modality to welcome the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, days after suffering the suspension of their game against Toluca FC.

Prior to his debut match against Mazatlan FC Gunnersthe lights of the Coso of the Calzada de Independencia they lit up, revealing a completely new panorama but making the irregular condition of the playing field noticeable.

Despite the inspection of The Review Commission of the MX League To consider the celebration of the match corresponding to date 2 as good, in the development of the meeting some mistreated spaces were perceived that put the integrity of the players at risk. football players.

Atlas used new lighting

middle jam

Every time the players slipped on the field of play the grass rose, even at halftime patches were found on the pitch that required graffiti, being clear evidence that postponing the matches of the MX League Y MX Expansion League it was a correct decision.

Julián Quiñones scored in Atlas’s debut

middle jam

Atlas de Guadalajara and Leones Negros UdeG did not hear the whistle the previous week because the highest authority of the mexican soccer received the report from the Review Commission not to play each game due to the horrendous conditions of the green canvas.

In this way, both clubs were penalized with an economic fine, since violated the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). When there is a green light Jalisco stadium reopened this Thursday to host its first official match in 2023.

Atlas defeated Cañoneros in Jalisco

middle jam

We recommend you read

Guadalajara Atlas was imposed on the Mazatlan FC Canoneros 2-1: Julio César Furch (64′) and Julian Quiñones (74′)the authors of the athletic triumph; Nicholas Benedetti discounted (85′). For date 3, the people from Guadalajara visit Queretaro and the Mazatlecos receive Saints Lagoon.