‘I had a difficult moment failing the option against Paraguay’: Valoyes

Colombian training in the United States.
The player spoke of the moment he lives with the Colombian National Team.
January 24, 2022, 11:31 AM
Diego Valeyes It is one of the technician’s bets Reinaldo Wheel on the Colombia selection and spoke prior to the matches against Peru and Argentina in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Failed option. “I had a difficult moment after failing the option against Paraguay, then I calmly analyzed it. With God’s help, I hope we can make the next options come true.”
The field of Barranquilla. “The Metropolitano is not an easy field, the weather also plays a role. It is our home and we must try to take advantage of it”.
the work he does
The job. “We are going to work during the week to prepare for the match with Peru, they are a direct rival. We want to assimilate in the best way the idea that the Profe has and put it into practice in the field”.
Your debut. “It was a very nice experience to be able to debut with the National Team. I am grateful to God and to Professor Reinaldo for continuing to take me into account, I have been working very well.”
Your moment. “I trust in what I have been doing, I take things with great humility. I am working to be 100 percent for when the Profe needs me. The atmosphere in the National Team is very good.”
January 24, 2022, 11:31 AM
.
