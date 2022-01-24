As it does every year, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS, for its acronym in English), released the list of the best clubs of 2021, with a ranking led by a Brazilian team for the first time in history.
Next, the review of the list taking into account the order of the Argentine teams there, among which are Boca and River. Do you think it’s fair or some team deserved to be higher? Are there any significant absences? Do not miss it.
The Academy fell 18 places from 2020, since it had been placed in the 75th position of the same ranking. However, finishing among the top five Argentine clubs is more than positive.
El Fortín managed to get into the top lot and was the fourth best Argentine team of 2021, taking into account the IFFHS ranking. He got 147 points, seven more than the Academy.
The Falcon continues to make history! With 159 points, he finished in 64th place, shared with Milan from Italy. Nonsense of location and competition…
Boca Juniors, with 159.5 units, finished in 61st place, dropping three places compared to last season. The Xeneizes were awarded the Diego Armando Maradona Cup and the Argentina Cup.
With 165 points, Marcelo Gallardo’s team was the best placed of the Argentines, in 52nd place (in 2020 it had finished in 41st), thanks to obtaining the Champions Trophy, the Argentine Super Cup and the Professional Football League.
