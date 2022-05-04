Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

A recent study, issued by the Trends Center for Research and Consulting, under the title: “Transformations of Production Structures and Environmental Sustainability”, revealed that successive developments in the industrial sector have led to severe environmental effects over the past decades, and that the Corona pandemic crisis imposed a set of unprecedented challenges on The economies of countries, as most countries of the world experienced an economic downturn accompanied by large losses in industrial production, high unemployment rates, and an increase in poverty. corona. It also called on international organizations and policy makers for countries to adopt a “green recovery” to harmonize the exit from the crisis with a commitment to sustainable development goals, indicating that structuring the industrial sector in the light of continuous developments and developments is vital in order to maximize the benefit from the technical advantages accompanying the development of this sector on the one hand, and to avoid On the other hand, its negatives and potential risks to the environment.

Transformation of production structures

The study analyzed the developments of environmental sustainability within the global trends of sustainable development, and examined the impact of the development and complexity of the production structure of countries on their environmental performance by analyzing the economic complexity index and its relationship to the volume of carbon dioxide emissions around the world, while shedding light on the consequences of the transformation of production structures in the light of successful international experiences. In employing green industrial policies that support environmental sustainability.

The study recommended the necessity of adopting industrialization policies to ensure environmental sustainability in the path of countries’ transformation towards more complex structures, and this can benefit from the tools provided by the international experience in green industrial policies that aim to transform carbon-intensive and resource-intensive sectors into environmentally friendly green sectors, as a policy to address The increase in carbon dioxide emissions, as the adoption of green industrial policies is associated with the promotion of green recovery accompanied by economic benefits that exceed those achieved by traditional industries, such as providing more job opportunities and reducing poverty.

clean technology

The study indicated that investing in clean technology leads to achieving the durability of production structures in countries while reducing negative effects on the climate. With the continuing development and complexity of the industry, green industrial policies that promote innovation and support economic circularity must be at the forefront of countries’ interests to build a sustainable and solid industrial sector in the face of future disruptions, and the experiences of several countries can be benefited from in adopting a green manufacturing policy that contributes to reducing the negative environmental effects associated with it. to shift towards more industrialization.

The study stressed the need to create a legislative environment conducive to achieving green industrial policies by setting a set of laws aimed at limiting the use of fossil fuels in the industrial sector, in addition to carbon pricing, as the Corona pandemic and calls by international organizations towards achieving carbon neutrality gave an opportunity for countries to set prices for carbon that In turn, it helps put countries on a low-carbon growth path.

Renewable energy

The study stated that achieving environmental sustainability goals requires setting definitions to feed renewable energy, with the aim of encouraging the adoption of new forms of clean and renewable energy such as wind energy, biomass, solar energy, and others, in addition to transforming existing forms from traditional industrial complexes into environmental industrial complexes by subsidizing Technological innovation, development of closed-loop supply chains for waste, and support for industrial coexistence among existing parks.