The meeting between Patriotas Boyacá and Deportivo Pereira The curtain fell on date 11 of the Colombian League; However, the match was ended after 64 minutes of play due to 'lack of guarantees' for its development.

There was some tension in the stadium The Independence of Tunja for the defeat of the local team against the Matecaña. The score was 0-2 after goals from Carlos Darwin Quintero, from a penalty in the first half, and from Faber Gil in the 16th of the complement.

Three minutes after Deportivo Pereira's second goal, some fans entered the field of play and the referee John Hinestroza decision to suspend actions until guarantees were given.

Some players from the lance team tried to calm the spirits of the fans in the stands, but the insults continued to come and the tension was felt in the atmosphere.

After 25 minutes, The central referee decided to end the match due to lack of guarantees to continue with his development, a situation that did not go down well with the local team.

César Guzmán, president of Patriotas, spoke this Monday about what happened in La Independencia on Sunday night and was very upset with the judge's decision.

“The decision that (referee) Hinestroza made is surprising, stating the existence of a lack of guarantees because it seems that there were always guarantees in the stadium. This turns out to be something comical, we could call it,” he began explaining in Win Sports.

Patriots vs Pereira

“You can see through the images how many fans come to see Patriotas at the stadium, if there are 15, it is not 20 kids who go to the stadium, who of course are upset by the team's results, but they are not understandable. the inappropriate behavior that one had in the game, when he tried to enter the field. In a timely manner, the logistics personnel prevented his mission, as did the National Police, preventing the young people from jumping onto the field of play and, as They are in the videos and the country could see it, the National Police is holding at a distance, from the stands, some boys who were protesting or shouting,” he said.

And I add: “15 or 20 kids did not create any danger to the safety of the show. The decision is a curious thing, because basically the referee is talking about the inability of the Police of the municipality of Tunja, according to them they do not have the capacity to control 15 boys who are protesting from a stand.”

On the other hand, he pointed out that Deportivo Pereira was the one who complained about the discharge of guarantees: “What happened is a group of players and managers of Deportivo Pereira who stated that there were no guarantees and that they did not want to continue playing.”

Pereira, new leader of the League, after beating Patriotas in Tunja.

“Guzmán stated that he felt deceived by the central judge after a talk he had with him in the stadium, just before the game ended: “I must say, I felt deceived by Mr. Hinestroza, I went down to the pitch and in the tunnel I met Hinestroza where he asked me to tell my players to enter the dressing room and that in 20 minutes the match was going to continue, when I did the same thing which was to follow his instructions, and after 10 minutes, without a situation different from what was happening, the match ends.

And he noted that he tried to talk to the referee after his decision: “I saw Hinestroza when he made the decision, but he didn't talk to me much, he made more expressions and gestures trying to say nothing to do, but he didn't give me a particular reason why.” “I considered that it affected the safety of the footballers or that there were no guarantees.”

César Guzmán, top leader of Patriotas.

The president of Patriotas indicated that he spoke with the Dimayor directors and was the one who informed President Fernando Jaramillo of what happened in Tunja. “These decisions are not made only by the refereeing body, they consult with their technical commission, Dimayor, the field commissioner, even the president and manager of Dimayor himself. When I called Mr. Ricardo Perez During those 20 minutes that the game was suspended, he told me that he could not communicate with Hinestroza nor Macahdo“When I called the president (Fernando Jaramillo) he didn't even realize what was happening in the stadium, I was the one who told him what was happening.”

Finally, he criticized the decision, explaining that there are teams that are measured against another racer. “I wonder why referee decisions are so different for some teams and for others, you can see in Cartagena how 200 misfits entered the field of play, hit some soccer players, attacked the players and the colonel of that city said that There were guarantees, when the country could see something else, that party continued with more reservations.

