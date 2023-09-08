I erased, the sensations about the triumph of the Selection: “The team is gaining confidence”

The Colombian National Team started the South American qualifying round on the right foot, after defeating the Venezuelan national team by the slightest difference, who left the Metropolitano stadium empty-handed.

The Colombian National Team took advantage of the warmth of its public and the great performance of several of its figures to win the first official match in the era of Nestor Lawrencewho since he took the reins of the team, has won seven games and drawn two, thus extending his undefeated record.

The national team managed to take the first three points of the tie thanks to a goal by Rafael Santos Borré, who was unmarked inside the area, took advantage of a great cross from Jhon Arias and headed the ball into the back of the net. First official goal of the Colombian National Team on the long road to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

After finishing the match, the Barranquilla striker spoke about the difficult match against the Venezuelan team and expressed that the team is gaining confidence as the matches go by.

Sensations of the match against Venezuela

It was a close and very tight match. We knew that when they changed the system, it was going to be a difficult game, but we tried with our weapons to find those scoring options.

Starting the second half, we found that first clear opportunity and he gave us those first three points to start this tie off well.

Goal that gives victory to the Colombian National Team

Many times you have to coordinate with my colleagues and have associations with them, knowing that there is a closed system ahead. The good thing was that it was won and the team also, little by little, is gaining that confidence for this type of game.

Luis Díaz and Jhon Arias, the attack partners

The partnerships with Arias and Luis Díaz have been working well. Those ways of breaking the rival when it is so closed and being able to finish plays. Today it was an important weapon to keep the game and we must continue to insist on that.

The Colombian National Team won with a goal from Borré.

SPORTS

