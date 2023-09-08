A drug dealer places hallucinogenic mushrooms in a Los Angeles store. Richard Vogel (AP)

California is following in the footsteps of its neighbor Oregon in regulating psychedelics. The local Congress has approved this Thursday a law that decriminalizes the possession and personal use of mushrooms, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine (DMT), the hallucinogenic substance of ayahuasca. The rule is just a first step that now requires the agency in charge of Health and Human Services to issue its opinion in a report. For the law to take effect, it must be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the moment, the local president has not positioned himself on the issue, but the regulation of psychedelic drugs divides the members of his party. He has until October 14 to sign or veto the law, which would take effect in January 2025.

The law, known as SB 58, was approved on Wednesday by 43 votes in favor and 15 against. Among those who opted for No there is a handful of Democrats. The norm received the final endorsement this Thursday to be sent to the Executive Power. If enacted, the police would not be able to arrest every adult over the age of 21 who is in possession of a certain amount of psychotropic drugs. The legislation does not authorize the sale or establish dispensaries, as has been the case with marijuana since 2016 in California.

Cities like Oakland and Santa Cruz, both in the State, have approved similar measures. The proposal of Scott Wiener, a progressive local senator, would extend the decriminalization of the substances mentioned to the entire entity. Scott assures that the legalization is supported by war veterans and by some doctors who use them in treatment of post-traumatic stress, depression and addictions to other hard substances or alcohol. “It is time to stop penalizing people who use psychedelics to cure themselves or to have a more fulfilling life,” the legislator said in a statement.

It was necessary for Wiener to lower his initiative to see it approved. In the original text, the senator also included among the substances that he intended to legalize MDMA, known as ecstasy, ibogaine and lysergic acid, LSD. The Republicans, although a minority, in the local Congress, demanded that the proposal be limited to substances that were extracted from plants and that their use be from the age of 21.

Some Republicans agreed with their Democratic counterparts that efforts by authorities to combat mental health problems in the community have not been successful, opening the door to explore new avenues. However, Wiener’s arguments could not convince the more centrist members of his caucus. Parents’ organizations have also expressed concern about the new legislation.

Psilocybin can be found in various types of mushrooms and causes vivid hallucinations. The substance has undertaken the same path of legalization for therapeutic use in the United States. Like marijuana, psilocybin remains federally illegal in the United States. This has not prevented states and some cities from beginning to decriminalize them, following the example of Canada. In November 2022, Coloradans voted to make it legal. From 2024 it will be available to everyone over 21 years of age.

