Something has changed for Giulia De Lellis. Rumors have spread about an alleged separation with Beretta, rumors that have never been directly denied.

It's back to being talked about Giulia De Lelliscertainly one of the most appreciated figures of Men and women. Her participation in the most famous dating show in Italy left a mark on many fans. The program, hosted by Maria De Filippi, in the 2016 edition, saw her as Andrea Damante's suitor. Many viewers continued to follow her over her time, today she has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Even after the program ended, many continued to update on its social media channels over the years. Giulia De Lellis, in fact, has shared and shares with fans both the happy and less positive moments of her life personal life.

Giulia went through the sad breakup with Damante due to betrayals, then arriving at the next one relationship with Carlo Beretta. The latter seemed to have brought her smile back in recent years and their relationship was continuing to sweeten many fans. Recently, however, something has changed and rumors have spread about an alleged separation between the two, rumors which have never been directly denied by the interested parties.

The rumors were fueled by some “strange movements” on social media and from statements from the former suitor herself. Giulia De Lellis, in fact, would have been surprised with a “like” on a publication by Andrea Damante. But that's not all: there is also a clear statement that she wants to focus her energies on her brand and work in this period.

In the last hours, a shared video by Giulia De Lellis among the stories of her Instagram profile seems to have confirmed the end of her relationship with Beretta. Her words don't leave much room for doubt, in fact. The influencer jokingly mentioned that she “drinks” concealers, Giulia says, like her relationships that last less than it takes to drink them. Giulia De Lellis also wanted to reassure her followers about her current condition. But let's see what she said exactly: