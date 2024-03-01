On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar's horoscopes for Friday, March 1.

Aries

If you are in a relationship, you will experience great moments with your partner and your union will strengthen. If they remember former loves they will no longer hurt them. They have to learn to make their own decisions and not let themselves be manipulated by their partner, Don't be afraid that he will replace you, and that will happen, wish him the best.

Taurus

If they work hard they will be able to achieve all the goals they have in mind. Take care of your diet and exercise, you will gain weight very easily. If they experienced a recent loss of money, they will receive an extra with which they can recover what they lost. Don't trust just anyone, you will be surrounded by gossip and misunderstandings. Problems with their family will cause them stress, they have to stay calm and solve everything little by little.

Gemini

A person from the past will return regretful, give yourself the opportunity to listen to what they have to say and let your heart decide whether to give second chances. Pay attention to what you dream, you could find the answers you are looking for. Do not confuse your feelings, perhaps what you feel for that person who has shown interest in you is not love, Don't be afraid to be alone. Remember that everything in this life is paid for and if you have an outstanding bill you will have to face the consequences.

Cancer

They will feel somewhat confused about their decisions in love, sometimes they feel sad because they are not in a serious relationship, but when that opportunity comes they are afraid of getting hurt. Changes are coming in the workplace, you could get a promotion. Be careful with the decisions you are going to make soon, you could make a mistake that you will later regret., they have to work for their dreams. A friend will confess their true feelings about you, trust what your heart tells you to respond.

Leo

Forget about the wounds of the past, stay away from everything that makes you feel bad. A friend will tell you something about a person you don't like and will leave you intrigued, but it is best not to get involved in issues that will only leave you with bad energy, pay attention only to what truly concerns you. If you are in a relationship, you will notice that your partner will be distant because he is doubting your love. Be careful with the way you treat people who have always supported you, sometimes they are very harsh and you could lose them. Invest your energy in projects that excite you.

Virgo

Pay attention to your dreams, you might find the answers you are looking for. If you are in a relationship, get out of the routine, you have been maturing and that could affect your union, look for ways to renew yourself. Be careful with material losses. Dare to bet on that business you have in mind, it will be a success. Do not change your way of being and thinking to please others, whoever truly loves you will accept you as you are.

Pound

They have everything in their hands to achieve their goals, but their impatience does not allow their projects to mature. Don't confuse your feelings, friends are friends and loves are loves. Beware of gossip that will arise in the family. They will go through moments of stress at work, but improvements are also seen. Do not be influenced by others, they could make a mistake, you have to make your own decisions and work for your dreams, do not leave anything half done.

Scorpion

They have to enjoy their life and not listen to criticism. They will feel confused about their feelings, because they are attracting different people and they don't know which one is right, they learned their lesson and no longer give in so easily. You will lose interest in someone who once meant a lot to you. They have to stop the excesses and improve their habits, Remember that the most important person in your life is yourself.

Nana Calistar's horoscopes for today. Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

Don't be afraid of change, it is the best way to obtain the results you expect. A love from the past will look for them and they will realize how life has treated them. Give yourselves the opportunity to meet new people and get out of the routine, don't mind criticism. Extra money will arrive that will help them get out of debt. The message from the stars for today is that you should enjoy the present and be grateful for what you have. A friendship will need your support, take the time to listen to it. Beware of changes in the area of ​​money that could affect you.

Capricorn

Don't give your heart the first time if you don't want to end up disappointed, learn to know the person well. If getting pregnant soon is not in your plans, be careful because you are in a very fertile stage. Remember that you will attract what you think, so think positive thoughts. The opportunity will come to start your own business or make changes in your economy that will be beneficial.

Aquarium

You could enjoy an intimate moment with a friend, don't get too involved, it will only be a passing romance. A close person is envious of you and is spreading gossip about you and your family. Be patient and strive for your goals, when you least expect it you will see the results. They have to forget about the past and think about their present. Don't stop believing that love will knock on your door, life will reward you with the right person.

Pisces

Due to the betrayals they have had to face, they will become colder people. Be careful not to fall into the idea that one nail pulls out another nail, you could end up damaging others. Important changes are coming that will help you mature, you have to trust yourself and realize that they don't need anything or anyone to be happy. Opportunities for improvements in money, but they must be managed well and not spent on things they do not need.