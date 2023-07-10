In the ninth episode of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, this Sunday he was eliminated ‘Cybernetic’: “I have done things that I thought I could not do, when I get home I will buy a whole kitchen set,” he said after being expelled.

Emotions on the surface of the skin were lived on the night of this Sunday in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’the reality of Aztec TVwell ‘Cyberetic’ he became the ninth ejected and couldn’t help but show his sadness.

“I thank chef Zahie for what she did for me and how she helped me, I feel bad for having let her down…”, ‘Cibernético’ also said, as she exhibited on Sunday’s broadcast of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ that she was disappointed in him.

‘Cibernético’ was eliminated in ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’. image capture

“You let me down, it broke my heart, I had my hopes pinned on you. I’m sorry for not being able to rescue you, I really love you and watching you grow was very important,” chef Zahie told ‘Cybernetic’ as parting words.

“Desserts are not my forte, I’m leaving sad because I wanted to continue. I’m grateful to everyone…”, he mentioned ‘Cybernetic’who on this night in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico‘ He prepared a cake that he called ‘The representable’, with which he did not convince the judges.

Ivonne Montero, Cositas, Ana Patricia Rojo and Paco Palencia were on the tightrope along with ‘Cibernético’, but the latter was the one who, by decision of the judges, left the reality show of Aztec TVbecause he did not convince with his dish.

Little things baked a cake that he called ‘Sweet mango flavor’; Paco Palencia named his ‘Sweet challenge’ and Ana Patricia Red he baptized the one he made ‘Genoveva’.

Chef Linda Cherem chose Romina Marcos as the winner of the cake challenge, because she convinced with her flavors, that made her quite happy and with this she was rewarded for how much she cried in this broadcast, because she felt pressured and tense, she said.

At the moment, Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris, Gaby Goldsmith, Padre José de Jesús, Jimena Longoria, Emir Pabón, Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce and ‘Cibernético’ were eliminated.

They are in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’:

Manu Nna (comedian)

Irma Miranda (beauty queen)

Fabiola Campomanes (actress)

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (actor)

Lis Vega (actress)

Ana Patricia Rojo (actress)

Yvonne Montero (actress)

Paco Palencia (footballer)

Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (conductor)

Romina Marcos (actress)

Monica Dionne (actress)

