As every Sunday night, this July 9, the elimination gala for the fifth occasion of the Televisa reality show, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ was held, being one of the most anticipated broadcasts by thousands in the country due to the alleged “fraud”.

And it is that the nominees of this week in ‘LCDLFM’ They were Sergio Mayer, Paul Stanley, Emilio Osorio and the boxer Barby Juárez, although once again she was saved by the leader, Jorge Losa.

For those who don’t know, the elimination process begins every Monday, when it is decided who is the leader or leaders of the week, a personality who has various privileges such as sleeping in the suite and being saved from being nominated to leave the reality show, being able to save one of his fellow nominees.

Later, on Wednesdays, the inhabitants discreetly choose the personality they wish to remove from the program, while the public must vote for their favorite.

However, this time the controversy broke out because no one expected that they would nominate Niurka’s son, Emilio Osorio, which was taken for treason on the part of Bárbara Torres and unleashed the fury not only of the members of the hell team, but also of the whole country.

Unfortunately, it was also circulated that Televisa and the program would have favoritism for paul stanleysince he is one of the hosts of the program ‘Hoy’ and a close friend of Galilea Montijo, who is the host of ‘LCDLF’.

Nevertheless, paul stanleyPaco Stanley’s son is the one who received the least support from the public, since most expected Sergio and Emilio to continue on the television program where they compete for the four million pesos prize.

The famous eliminated from in the fifth gala of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, It was nothing more and nothing less than paul stanleyproving that the reality show is not “fixed”, as social networks insinuate, who also became the first man to leave the program.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp