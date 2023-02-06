More than 3,000 people have died and another 15,500 have been injured in the series of devastating earthquakes that have struck southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria, leaving thousands of buildings collapsed as people continue to search for survivors amid freezing temperatures.

In Turkey, the most current tally put the death toll at 1,760 and the injured at 12,068, according to data reported by Afad, the emergency agency.

Against this backdrop, there has been concern for Colombian athletes in Turkey. the basketball player Brian Angola reported that he was fine, like the footballers Jorman Campuzano and Robert Mejia.

Likewise, the advocate Alexis Perez, who plays for Giresunspor, says he was not a victim of the earthquake. Even so, he shared with ‘El Heraldo’, a strong account of what happened.

‘We are all alert’

“We, Jorman (Campuzano), Robert (Mejía) and I, thank God, are fine. The city in general is good”commented the defender from Barranquilla in a chat with the media in question.

As he said, he only felt an aftershock from the earthquake and, fortunately, both he and his family are fine.

“We were at the club, because today (this Monday) we were playing against Kayserispor at 8 pm —for matchday 23 of the Turkish Super League—, here at home. We all woke up to the news of what had happened, waiting to see what was going to happen. There the replica was felt. I did feel that one, she was in bed and I felt that she was moving, “she commented on her experience.

So far, as has been known, there are several football men under the rubble, including the African Christian Atsu.

“Now we are all alert to see what’s next. The truth is I’m dismayed, the situation is tough“, commented Pérez, who was called up to the National Team for the recent game against the United States.

Feeling very sorry for everything that is happening at this moment🇹🇷🙏🏼 my heart and prayers with all those people who are experiencing this terrible situation, and those who have suffered some loss, my sincere condolences. A lot of strength and all united in prayer 🖤#gecmisolsunturkiye — Alexis Perez F 25 (@alexisperezf25) February 6, 2023

