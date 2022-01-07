Netflix prepares engines to present the documentary Soy Georgina, the production that will explore the details of the life of the Argentine model and businesswoman Georgina rodriguez. The couple of Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United footballer, will have their own series on the streaming platform and will arrive on January 27, 2022. What is it about and who will appear in the documentary?

Georgina Rodríguez on Netflix

“Few know who I am,” Georgina announced at the end of December 2021 in a promotional video where she revealed that her own reality show would arrive on Netflix in January 2022.

Rodríguez is a renowned model; However, she became much more famous in 2016 after publicly announcing her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. In this new production, she will seek to show her facet as a mother, businesswoman and dreamy woman.

When I am Georgina premieres: date

I am Georgina, the Netflix reality show that will delve into the most personal roots of the Argentine model, will hit the streaming platform on January 27.

Soy Georgina is a reality show about the life behind the flashes of the businesswoman and influencer Georgina Rodríguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Netflix

Who will appear in Rodríguez’s documentary on Netflix

As shown in the images of the first trailer for Soy Georgina, the production will feature the appearance of several members of her family: her sister Ivana, Cristiano Ronaldo and their children.

Promotional poster of Soy Georgina with Georgina Rodríguez by Netflix. Photo: Instagram / @ georginagio

In the images of this video you can also see the model attend a church, celebrate a party, fly in a private jet and even appear very moved.

Trailer of Soy Georgina

How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have?

The family of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez is made up of four children, of which only the youngest is the product of the union between the couple.

The model announced the news on her social networks. Photo: Instagram / Georgina Rodríguez

The oldest is an 11-year-old boy, followed by twins, who were born as a result of a surrogate.

In October 2021, the couple announced through social networks that the family would grow, as they were expecting twins.