For the second time since the beginning of the pandemic in France, 300 thousand infections have been exceeded in one day. In fact, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours are precisely 328,214. The health authorities reported this, also announcing the death of another 193 people from complications related to the virus. Furthermore, since Monday 230 thousand have received the first dose of the vaccine, a figure that has not been reached since the beginning of September.