The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accused this Thursday “people of the Armed Forces” of having helped with the invasion of the Planalto Palace last Sunday and said he was convinced that the doors were opened to the Bolsonaristas.

“I haven’t talked to people about this yet. I’m waiting for the dust to settle. I want to see all the tapes made inside the Supreme Court, inside the palace. There were a lot of intriguing people. Lots of people from the Armed Forces here conspiring. I am convinced that the door of the Planalto Palace was opened for these people to enter because there is no broken door. In other words, someone facilitated their entry here,” said Lula, during a breakfast with journalists at the Planalto Palace.

I am convinced that the door of the Planalto Palace was opened for these people to enter because there is no broken door

From the beginning, the president revealed that work is being done to remove the Bolsonaristas who crowded into the Planalto Palace.

(You may be interested in: Brazil: about 600 suspects involved in the coup attempt are released)

“We are at the moment of doing an in-depth triage. Because the truth is that the Palace was full of Bolsonaristas, of the military and we are seeing if we can correct it to place career officials, preferably the officials who were here and were removed , transferred from the department. So that it becomes a civil office”.

at another time, Lula revealed that he was using officials who already worked with him as aides-de-camp due to a loss of trust in the military. As a former president, the petista had the right to advisers.

Destruction in the Planalto Palace.

“Nobody who is suspected of being a Bolsonaro can stay here”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also said that no one “suspected of being a Bolsonaro at the root” can remain in the Planalto Palace. Lula, however, denied that he will persecute people who supported Operation Lava Jato in the past.

“I think that here in the Palace, every minister should know the following: no one who is suspected of being a Bolsonaro root can stay here. I also do not want to carry out a prosecution process because one day the guy was Lavajatista. No. There was a time when Brazilian society was so deceived and deceived, “said the president, during breakfast with journalists.

(Keep reading: Could Bolsonaro be expelled from the US after coup attempt in Brazil?)

Lula denied wanting to put only PT members in the palace.

“If the guy is a career employee and does his job well, why can’t he stay? I do not want to build a Palace of the PT, I want to build a Palace of serious people, who work, who are committed to the country, to the people, and who do their duty. This is how it will work.

Lula da Silva’s government has issued arrest warrants for violent protesters.

Bolsonaro, responsible?

And as the investigation progresses, 55% of Brazilians consider former President Jair Bolsonaro responsible for the coup attacks on Sunday against the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court, according to a survey released Thursday by the Datafolha firm.

According to the survey, which listened to 1,214 people between Tuesday and Wednesday in different cities and has a margin of error of three percentage points, 38% believe that the far-right leader had “a lot of responsibility” in the attacks and 17% that had “a bit of responsibility.”

39% affirmed that the former head of state, who traveled to the United States two days before the end of his term to avoid having to hand over the presidential sash to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had no responsibility and 6% did not know how to respond.

(Keep reading: Brazil: How is the attempted coup similar to the storming of the US Capitol?)

Bolsonaro affirmed that he has always respected the constitution in Brazil.

The ex-president, who until now has refused to recognize Lula’s victory in the October presidential elections after questioning the reliability of Brazil’s electronic voting system throughout his campaign, lukewarmly criticized the assaults on Sunday, of which so he only said that they “escape the rule”.

According to Lula, the attacks were carried out by thousands of radical bolsonaristas who, like their leader, are unaware of the result of the elections and they want to evict him from power by force.

According to the poll, 45% of Brazilians agree with Lula’s statement that Bolsonaro encouraged violent acts, but the same percentage say they disagree with the accusation.

O GLOBO / BRAZIL (GDA) AND EFE

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA

More news

Brazil: five keys to understanding the Bolsonarista assault on seats of power

They confirm that former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a US hospital.