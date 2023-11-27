‘I am Ugly Betty’ is considered the best novel of all time, according to the Guinness Book of Records. With 335 episodes broadcast from October 25, 1999 to May 8, 2001 by RCN Colombia, achieved high popularity rates. In addition, it was broadcast in 180 countries and dubbed in 25 languages: it is the fiction with the most adaptations in the history of television.

The plot follows Betty (Ana María Orozco), an unattractive economist who becomes secretary of ‘Ecomoda’, a fashion company. Armando, her boss, uses her to save the company from financial ruin and the two begin a relationship, although he wants to hide Betty’s appearance from the public for fear of damaging the organization’s image. Although the novel lasted around a year and a half, a series of incredible curiosities and events occurred during filming that we will detail in this note.

Julián Arango (Hugo Lombardi) yelled at his ex-wife Ana María Orozco (Betty)

At the beginning of the recordings of the first episodes of the iconic novel, Ana María Orozco (Betty) She was married in real life to the actor Julian Arangowho was also part of the cast and played Hugo Lombardi, designer of ‘Ecomoda’. However, their relationship did not last long—the actress was rumored to be unfaithful—and they divorced during filming.

Curiously, in some scenes, Julián Arango, as ‘Hugo’, had to yell at Betty. At that moment, there was a tense moment that caused Ana María Orozco to cry. The production had to take forced breaks for the actress to calm down.

Did the writers of ‘I’m Ugly Betty’ sleep on set because of the hard work?

The scriptwriters, in charge of the plot, worked intensely, sometimes to the point of staying overnight on the recording set. Their relatives brought them clean clothes so they could continue with their obligations. Fernando Gaitán, along with his team of writers, worked up to 18 hours a day.

“There were days when I thought I wouldn’t be able to stand the pace, moments when I felt really imprisoned, that I needed to go out for two days,” Gaitán, who died years ago, confessed at the time.

Does the house where Betty lived still exist in real life?

The house where Betty lived still exists today and is located in Bogotá. The building is still intact and has become a tourist spot in the city for the thousands of followers of Colombian production. Even on Google Maps it appears as ‘Ugly Betty’s House’.

Did the singer Shakira act in the novel ‘Yo soy Betty, La Fea’?

No, although there was a possibility. The production of the novel offered the famous singer Shakira to appear in an episode where Betty would have a makeover. The ‘Acrostic’ interpreter accepted the invitation, but she lived in Miami, United States, which required visas for the actors. Since many could not obtain them, the director chose to discard the scene in the US and decided to film it in Colombia.