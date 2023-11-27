Kyara Villanella She participated in the Miss Teen Universe 2023 held from Monday, November 20 to Saturday, November 25. The 16-year-old girl had an excellent performance in the contest. In that sense, the model won the award for best catwalk: she stood out on the catwalk in her swimsuit and typical dress and in her official interview for her command of English. Despite this, the daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito did not convince the qualifying jury and she was included in the top 5. Now, the Peruvian has announced her retirement from beauty pageantswhich has surprised more than one.

Is Kyara Villanella retiring from beauty pageants?

Hours after her participation in Miss Teen Universe 2023, Kyara Villanella announced through her social networks that she was officially retiring from beauty pageants. “It was nice, but now I have more things to do. Modeling is not for me, but it has been incredible to be able to go through this experience,” she said.

After that, the daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito revealed what she would like to do. “I am excited about everything that is coming, I would love to represent Peru in powerlifting, write a book, go to an international debate competition and much more,” accurate.

Finally, Villanella thanked her followers for their support during Miss Teen Universe 2023. “I love you. This is the end of a great stage,” she added.

Kyara Villanella published a post announcing that she is leaving her modeling career.

How did Kyara Villanella do during the Miss Teen Universe finale?

At the beginning of the final gala of theMiss Teen Universe 2023, held on November 26, each candidate entered the stage modeling and shouted the name of the country she represents. Unfortunately, the Peruvian modelKyara VillanellaHe tripped on stage and fell down the stairs.

Despite this mishap, the daughter of Mark Vito and Keiko Fujimori dazzled with an elegant evening dress and received applause from the audience after her answer in the round of questions. It is important to note that the 16-year-old girl was the fourth finalist (fifth place).

What did Kyara Villanella say to her mother Keiko after losing the Miss Teen Universe?

Kyara Villanella His mother was encouraged to send him a long message, Keiko Fujimoriafter not taking first place in the Miss Teen Universe 2023 and due to the fall she had in the final gala of the contest.

“It makes me sad that due to a fall, all my performance during the week has disappeared and that the thinking of many Peruvians has changed to think that I did not make an effort,” he said at the beginning.

“I gave my all and it wasn’t enough, I just need some time to heal (…). I feel like I let Peru down (…). I love you, mommy, but I need some time alone”added the 15 year old young man.