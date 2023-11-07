Join the La República WhatsApp channel

After seeing the new romance between Martin and Nataliein ‘Dad in Trouble’, and how she tries to gain ground within her family, Juliet He couldn’t take it anymore and confessed the whole truth to Kate, his best friend, who told him that she saw how he looks at the Frigate Captain and asked him not to fool himself. Ramón’s daughter agreed with him and revealed everything she feels for him.

“When he looks at me, I feel like everything stops, I run out of air,” said the young woman, who was finally able to face her true feelings. However, a future relationship between the two could be in danger after Natalie will try to go live with Martin and his family. Can Juliet confess your love to the sailor? In the next episode of Latina’s novel we will be able to answer this and other questions.