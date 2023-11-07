Expansion | Abascal will ask that the autonomies where he governs with the PP break institutional relations with the Sánchez Executive

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, recovered his institutional clothing this Tuesday and appeared flanked by the four vice presidents of his party in two autonomous governments (Castilla y León, Valencian Community, Aragón and Murcia).

The leader of the ultra party has tried to distance himself from the episodes of violence that occurred on Monday around the PSOE headquarters. After reiterating his support for “all the mobilizations of peaceful resistance to Sánchez’s coup,” he added: “If it is not peaceful, it is not ours.” Although he has assured that he will participate in all the demonstrations that his agenda allows, he has not clarified whether this would allow him to attend the one called this afternoon.

Abascal has announced the presentation of a complaint against the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, for having given “the order to load without prior notice.” He has also requested the dismissal of the latter, relying on statements from Jupol and the Federal Police Union (UPF).

Abascal has avoided confronting police commanders, attributing operational decisions to political command, and has asked police officers to “not obey illegal orders,” which any official can do, as long as the illegality of the order received is evident.

However, to avoid confrontations with the police, it has announced that Vox will ask that all the autonomous governments of which it is a part call for “institutional demonstrations” against the PSOE pact with the independentists and that, if the new Government is formed, “they will “end to institutional collaboration” with it; although only when it does not harm citizens, that is, in acts of a protocol nature.