After Alpine, too Hyundai has decided to collaborate with the European Institute of Design, with the latter having recently presented the thesis projects of the Transportation Design graduates born from the partnership with the European Style Center of the Korean brand. These are basically compact sports vehicles, 4 meters long and 40 and powered by a hydrogen systemcapable of “Combining driving pleasure and high performance with sustainable mobility aimed at improving people’s lives”says Hyundai.

In total, forty-three students from eleven countries and organized into teams responded to Hyundai’s request (i.e. to interpret the vision of the brand and therefore to improve people’s lives by making it simpler, safer and more sustainable) by working in synergy, under the guidance of IED teachers and the Hyundai Europa Style Center. Of the eleven projects submittedall developed entirely in the exteriors and interiors starting from the initial phase of study, brand and market analysis, style research and sketching, and the final phase of 3D modeling complete with video rendering, the client selected HYDRONE_01, ASKJA and AVA as three projects of greater impact and more in line with the parameters of the assigned brief, contributing to the creation of prototypes in 1: 4 scale: they are respectively a sports hatchback, a two-volume crossover and a compact coupé.

“Young talents make a fundamental contribution. The innovative and disruptive look is capable of make the differencesupported by Hyundai’s technological know-how – said Thomas Burkle, Chief Designer in the Hyundai Europa Style Center – We are very happy to have collaborated once again with IED Turin, the students interpreted our brief with great commitment, coming to develop very interesting solutions and truly innovative ideas. Conceiving the design of high-performance models, combining them with an advanced powertrain such as the hydrogen one, was a great challenge for the guys”.