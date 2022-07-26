Formula 1 knows no break and is preparing to face the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2022 World Championship.

At the Hungaroring, site of the fourth race in the last 5 weeks, Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

This is a very balanced choice, because the Milanese manufacturer will bring the three median compounds of the range designed for the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship to Hungary.

We remind you that the Pirelli range for this season goes from C1 – the hardest compound – to C5, the softer compound. These two will be absent from the race which will then mark the beginning of the summer break of the world champion Circus.

The tires on the track

For the Hungarian Grand Prix, which closes the first half of the championship in view of the summer break, Pirelli has chosen the three central compounds of the range: C2 as P Zero White hard, C3 as P Zero Yellow medium and C4 as P Zero Red soft.

The Hungaroring is known for being an extremely hot and dry circuit: last year, the asphalt temperatures during free practice were close to 60 degrees. In fact, in the last two seasons it has rained just before the race and last year, in particular, there was that surreal restart after an accident on the first corner in which Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was the only one to jump off the grid. with the intermediates, while all the other riders went from the pits to mount slicks.

The Hungaroring is not a circuit that exerts particularly high levels of energy on the tires: the asphalt is smooth, with some irregularities in some places, and the tires are tested more in traction than in braking.

Mario Isolahead of car racing at Pirelli: “The Hungaroring has always been considered a circuit where it is difficult to overtake, but the new package of cars and tires allows the drivers to get much closer to each other, and this has allowed, this year, to see fantastic races full of overtaking “.

“We hope it will be the same for the Hungaroring, a narrow, winding track where the cars often run all crowded together. Hungary is known for being a very hot stage, but in the last two seasons it has also rained. .. moral of the story, never jump to conclusions! The Hungaroring has given us several surprises in the past, and it is possible that this year it will surprise us even more“.

Minimum pressures at the start

Front: 22.0 psi

Rear: 18.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50 °

Rear: -2.00 °