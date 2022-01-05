Hyundai Motor Group intends to invest heavily in the electric vehicle segment and stop the research and development of more polluting internal combustion solutions. On December 23, the company, which owns brands such as Hyundai, Kia or Genesis, announced the closure of teams specializing in internal combustion engines.

Researchers and engineers will be relocated to units specializing in engines and solutions for electric vehicles.

In a communication to employees, the company’s new head of development, Park Chung-kook explains that “our engine development is a great achievement, but we have to change the system to create future innovation based on the great assets of the past”, he says. The ArsTechnica.

Volvo announced a similar move a few months ago, but in that case the teams were transferred to a new division, led by the group that owns the brand, Geely.

