Ricardo Morán is once again in the public eye due to the possession of his two small children Emiliano and Catalina, born as a result of a surrogacy in the United States. The producer has received more than one criticism on social networks due to the presence of the “mother” of the twins, criticisms that he has not hesitated to respond to from his Twitter account.

“ The babies of the surrogate’s uterus are not her children, they were conceived in a laboratory from my sperm and an anonymous egg, whose origin cannot be known . The one giving birth does not have to be the mother today. Is it so difficult to understand? ”The former jury of I am wrote in confusion.

Ricardo Morán defends his role as father of Emiliano and Catalina

The Latina figure explained that he is solely responsible for the upbringing of the children, since the egg and womb donors renounced their right two and a half years ago when the procedure was carried out.

“ Both legally waived in front of a judge any right. The judge ruled sentence leaving exclusive paternity to me . There is nothing more to discuss (…) Parents are those who raise. Anonymous untraceable without knowledge or interest of where their eggs went, they are not parents “, he asserted Moran.

Ricardo Morán defends himself from criticism. Photo: Ricardo Morán / Twitter

The producer also questioned whether the egg donor is called “mother”, since he has no knowledge of the birth of the twins and no intention of taking care of them.

“The egg donor? I don’t know why you say “mother”. She doesn’t want it to be known. Donate eggs all the time. There is no way to locate it. She is a woman who does not want to be located. And that he does not know who I am or who the children who were born from his ovules are ”, he concluded.

Ricardo Morán prepares lawsuit against Reniec

Through their social networks, the former jury of Yo soy also mentioned the lawsuit that they will file against the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) by not letting it register Emiliano and Catalina as their children because they only have one father.

“I did not know that they would reject it, because the Constitution protects me. I did not imagine that RENIEC would go against the Constitution. It would be easier to get out. But they didn’t raise me that way. I buy myself the lawsuit ”, indicated the television figure.

Ricardo Morán left Twitter for a while due to constant criticism and harassment

I can not take anymore. The television producer, Ricardo Morán recently revealed that for a time he decided to move away from social networks, and especially from Twitter, by cataloging it as a “toxic” space.

Ricardo Morán reveals why he left Twitter. Photo: Ricardo Morán / Twitter

“Last year I had to get off twitter and take care of my mental health. This environment is toxic, but from time to time an idea creeps in, a gold nugget rolls among the tweets and we learn something “, wrote in response to a follower who was surprised to see the patience that Morán has in the face of the waves of criticism he constantly receives.