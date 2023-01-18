New details emerge on the future Hyundai Kona, after the Korean house had revealed only a few weeks ago engine variants available for the new generation of its compact SUV. The new features revealed by the Korean company itself primarily concern the designstarting with the optical signature: from the front to the tailgate, the front and rear Seamless Horizon Lamps will give the new model a harmonious and unique appearance for each variant, with the EV version further differentiated by the presence of the Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps.

Elsewhere, the robust wheel arch liners with integrated front and rear lights stand out, the doors with dynamic proportions and wedge lines and the characteristic chrome moldings running from the beltline to the spoiler, all elements which together with the specially designed 19″ wheels give to the new Kona a lot of character sporty. Hyundai also announced that the ICE and HEV versions will incorporate many of the design features of the EV, but with a distinctive touch: the front bumper will in fact feature three-dimensional elements and a skid plate instead of the traditional radiator grille, while the wheel arch linings will be contrasting black. Final mention for the N Line version, which will be distinguished by the wing design bumperthe dual exhaust and silver side skirts.

Inside the passenger compartment the watchwords will be spaciousness and technology. As for roominess, thanks to a 60 mm longer wheelbase and 77 mm more legroom, as well as an 11 mm increase in headroom for rear passengers compared to the previous generation, the new Hyundai Kona guarantees the maximum comfort for the occupants of the SUV. Technologically speaking, however, the dashboard integrates two 12.3″ screens each. Also worth a mention is the shift-by-wire shifter positioned behind the steering wheel.

We close with the first details relating to the motor range. Two purely thermal solutions are available to Korean customers: on the one hand, the 1.6 T-GDi version which generates an estimated power of 198 HP and a maximum torque of 265 Nm and is equipped with Hyundai’s continuously variable opening time technology of the intake valves, on the other the 2.0L Atkinson version which delivers an estimated power of 149 HP and up to 179.5 Nm of torque and is combined with the Intelligent Variable Transmission for maximum efficiency. The HEV variant, on the other hand, is powered by a specially tuned 1.6-litre GDi direct injection petrol engine mated to an electric motor for a combined output of 141PS and up to 265Nm of torque. Hyundai has announced that further technical details for the other international markets, which will also concern the EV version, will be announced in March.