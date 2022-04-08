FIFA 22the football simulator preferred by lovers of the world of football, continues to be enriched with new content despite, now, the football season is coming to an end thanks to the new FUT Captains update that will introduce legendary captains, past and present, who have made football history.

Thanks to this update, players who have made millions of fans fall in love in Italy and not just like Diego Milito, Antonio Di Natale and many, many others will be able to join your team. As mentioned, between old glories and current pillars of the respective teams, you will be spoiled for choice.

Let’s start immediately by saying that there will be distinctions, because there are captains and captains. In fact, four are called Heroes Captains. We are talking about Antonio Di Natale, Udinese legend, among others; Swedish winger Freddie Ljungberg, who tied his sporting career to Arsenal; Clint Dempsey, American playmaker who made Fulham’s fortune in Europe and Diego Milito, Argentine center-forward protagonist of the famous 2009/10 treble season with Inter.

Eleven players, on the other hand, make up the list of captainsthe. Also in this case there is a lot of Italy: we find, in fact, Lorenzo Insigne, captain of Napoli and betrothed of Toronto, and Fabio Quagliarella, flag of teams such as Naples and Turin and today at Sampdoria.

Other Captains introduced with the FUT Captains update in FIFA 22 include Hugo Lloris, Tyrone Mings, Mark Noble, Lèo Dubois, Wissam Ben Yedder, Iker Muniain, Christian Günter, Jonas Hector and Marco Reus. In short, there will be plenty of choice.