The partnership agreement between Hyundai Motor Group and FIFA will be extended until 2030. The Korean company that aggregates the Hyundai and Kia brands has in fact signed a new agreement with the international football federation. The companies Boston Dynamics and Supernal, of which the Group holds the majority shareholding and which deal with advanced robotic mobility and air mobility, also participated in the agreement. The most important competitions organized by FIFA will also fall under the new agreement, including the Women’s World Cup 2023 and the 2026 World Cup.

The historic agreement that links Hyundai, Kia and FIFA

The relationship that binds Hyundai and Kia to FIFA boasts a twenty-year history, with an ever-growing and greater attention to the evolution of women’s football. To celebrate the renewal of the historic agreement, an official ceremony was held in Switzerland, at the Zurich headquarters, in the presence of the top management of Hyundai Motor Group and FIFA. FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Hyundai Motor Group President Karl Kim for the official signing, symbolizing shared commitment.

Mobility Partners

As FIFA’s official mobility partners, Hyundai and Kia will continue to play a key role in ensuring that transfers run smoothly and efficiently during FIFA events and competitions. Through the network of national subsidiaries distributed throughout the world, Hyundai and Kia will provide a complete range of vehicles able to meet the requirements required by FIFA, allowing rapid and punctual movements of teams, officials and personnel.

Sustainable approach

An important peculiarity of the agreement renewed in these days is the participation also extended to the Group’s subsidiaries, Boston Dynamics and Supernal, as it represents an extraordinary opportunity for these innovative mobility brands to reach a world-class audience to which they can show their technologies, potential and the sustainable approach to innovation. Boston Dynamics is the Group’s principal robotics investee while Supernal is the advanced air mobility unit. Both are crucial assets in the Group’s transformation process into a supplier of intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions, in the direction of real progress in future mobility.